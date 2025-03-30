8 Of The Worst-Looking Interiors In Automotive History

What's the most important thing you might look for when buying a new car? Reliability, horsepower, or maybe the exterior design? Maybe it speaks to your heart most of all? While these are all pretty important qualities, there's one aspect that doesn't really seem to get talked about quite as much, and that is the vehicle's interior.

Advertisement

Sure, the interior has to be good from a functional standpoint, but it's also rather important that it looks nice. You won't exactly pet your dashboard or door panels while driving, but a well-designed interior with attention to detail is nice to have.

Some automakers pay more attention to the interior than others, but for some, the interior is just a complete afterthought. Usually, a poor interior comes down to quality, but a lot of times, it can be a bit of an ergonomic nightmare as well. Overall, these interiors are pretty depressing places to be.