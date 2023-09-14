Lebron's First Car Wasn't Your Typical High School Ride

An 18th birthday is an enormous occasion. One of the biggest milestones in our lives, it's a time to reflect on our childhood — often in the form of humiliating old photographs being shared by friends and family on the big day — and anticipate the future. Gifts are also often given to celebrate the occasion. What was LeBron given for his eighteenth? A Hummer H2.

ESPN reports that the 2003 H2 was a gift from proud mother Gloria James. This model was the early-2000s follow-up to the H1, a powerhouse of a vehicle that was adapted from the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle used by the U.S. military during operations in the era of the Persian Gulf War. It was big, powerful, and outside of a military setting, rather impractical — but it certainly made an impression at the time.

So, too, did the H2, when it arrived on the scene the following decade. Weighing in at 6,400 pounds and measuring 16 feet from bumper to bumper, it was quite the jaw-dropping vehicle. That said, it drank through gas at around 10 miles per gallon. This was before the days of Hummer EVs, of course, and gas wasn't nearly as expensive as it is now.

All in all, it was far from the easiest first car to manage in terms of its size, power, and fuel economy. However, convention and modesty aren't really factors in LeBron's life now, so why should they have been then?