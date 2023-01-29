The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars In LeBron James' Collection

Professional basketball player LeBron James has been an NBA All-Star 18 times, won the NBA championship four times (earning the Finals MVP each time), was crowned the league MVP three times, and took home two Olympic gold medals during his ongoing 20-year career. His nickname, "King James," is hard to argue.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, James makes some $100 million a year, and has a net worth of $600 million. While Forbes claimed James was the second-highest sports earner in 2022, making $121.2 million in salary and officially becoming a billionaire. Whatever the actual number, it's good to be the King — and when ruling over the court as James does, he can pretty much have any car his heart desires.

In a late 2021 report from BasketballNews.com, Lebron reportedly had eight cars worth an estimated $2.8 million. Yet, he didn't even crack the top 10 list of athletes with the most valuable car collection. However, more recent reports suggest his collection currently has as many as 15 cars, valued at $3 million (via Carhp).

Before cracking open the door and peeking inside the garage to see what tickle's the King's fancy, it's best to clarify something about the infamous 2013 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster that many claimed that it belongs to James. LeBron never actually owned the floral printed supercar (that matched the design on his Nike "LeBron XI Everglades"). In fact, this very misconception angered both James and Nike greatly. To hear the whole story, check out the VINwiki interview with John Temerian (founder of exotic car rental company's Lou La Vie and Curated).

Here are the cars LeBron James has actually owned.