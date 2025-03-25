Toyota GR86 Vs. Supra Engines: How Do They Differ?
Toyota currently offers two small, two-door sports cars: The GR86, and its higher-performance counterpart, the GR Supra. They might appear quite similar at first glance; after all, they're both 2+2s marketed to the enthusiast crowd, and both have their own substantial fanbases. However, beneath their superficial veneer, these cars both hail from entirely different backgrounds. In fact, the cosmetic similarities might be the most these vehicles actually have in common. This is especially evident when taking a look at their powertrains — specifically, their engines.
For one, the configuration of both powerplants is entirely different. The GR86 sports a boxer-four, which is an engine with pistons arranged so that each bank points either left or right at 180-degree angles from one another. As such, this engine is also known as a flat-four because the pistons lay flat on their sides. Conversely, the GR Supra utilizes a turbocharged straight-six, continuing a tradition extending back decades. Naturally, this also means that each engine is rated to different power outputs, with the Supra's engine boasting 382 horsepower, easily trouncing the GR86's 228 horses. Granted, they each focus on a different market segment, with the GR86's $30,000 price tag targeting budget-oriented buyers.
But that's not the end of their differences, either. While both vehicles wear Toyota badges, each engine traces its lineage to other manufacturers, namely Subaru in the GR86 and BMW in the GR Supra. Hence why these engines differ so drastically despite them both powering Toyotas. Let's explore more about each, their development histories, and what to expect from each when you step on the skinny pedal.
Toyota GR86: Subaru FA24 boxer-four
One of the newest members to Toyota's sports-oriented lineup, the GR86's Subaru 2.4L FA24 engine was developed as part of a partnership deal between the two companies after Toyota purchased a stake in Subaru. As such, Toyota's GR86 and Subaru's BRZ are actually twin cars, built on the same platform and housing the same powertrain, output figures, and basic underpinnings while differing in bodywork and some basic features.
Producing 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet torque, the naturally-aspirated boxer-four housed in the GR86 traces its heritage all the way back to 1966 and has become something of an icon for many Subaru vehicles throughout the company's history. This engine layout is well-known for two things: The first is that it lowers the vehicle's center of gravity by placing as many of the heavy, working components of the engine as far down as possible. As such, it improves the vehicle's stability and allows for a lower-profile hood line. The second is that the opposing pistons cancel each other's movement forces out, leading to an engine that runs smoothly and without excessive vibrations.
These benefits make Subaru's boxer engine ideally suited to a car like the GR86. The engine's placement so far down allows for the car's characteristically low hood line, and its performance figures are more than adequate for a car in its class. Appropriately, the GR86 derives its name from the AE86 of Initial-D fame, which was a similarly less powerful but lightweight tuner platform. Plus, much like the AE86, the GR86 produces its peak horsepower at 7,000 RPM, making for a similarly rev-happy and low-torque engine to its forefather.
Toyota GR Supra: BMW B58 turbocharged inline-six
The modern GR Supra actually features two engine configurations: A smaller B48 turbocharged 2.0L inline-four, now only available in EUDM and JDM variants, and its larger counterpart, the 3.0L turbocharged straight-six — the sole option in USDM markets as of model year 2025. We'll focus on the straight-six, though both variants are indeed BMW-derived engines.
With a (rather egregiously German) full technical name of "B58B30O1," this powerplant produces a hefty 382 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque. It was born from a partnership with BMW dating back to December 2011; originally signed as an agreement to forward environmental and alternative-fuel technology, the partnership also bore fruit with the companies' sports car development — namely, in the GR Supra and its BMW counterpart, the Z4. Unlike the GR86, however, the BMW and Toyota bear almost no resemblance, only sharing a powertrain and basic platform, the GR Supra and its BMW counterpart, the Z4.
The Supra's engine packs a significantly harder punch than the GR86's, being designed from the ground up with a much higher performance ceiling. The straight-six produces all of its 382 horses fairly low in the rev band as well, achieving its peak horsepower at just 5,800 RPM. In addition, the torque helps propel the Supra off the line at a properly brisk pace, hitting 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds with the eight-speed automatic and 3.9 seconds with the manual, according to Car and Driver tests. Not bad numbers for an engine producing less than 400 horsepower.
Comparing the driving experience behind both engines
First off, there's the obvious performance gap between the two powertrains. This isn't too surprising, considering a Supra costs around twice as much as a GR86. So, let's ignore that and focus purely on the similarities and differences behind the actual feel of these powerplants. First-impression wise, these engines couldn't be more different. You have a naturally aspirated boxer-four against a twin-scroll single turbo straight-six. However, looks can be deceiving.
In fact, straight-six configuration engines famously boast perfect primary and secondary balance characteristics. This means that all of the cylinders move in such a way that their momentum cancels each other out – in other words when one cylinder hits the top, its counterpart is at the bottom. Much like the boxer-four, the straight-six is also exceptionally smooth. In fact, it's even smoother because a boxer-four has a cylinder offset and thus doesn't have perfect secondary balance. Further, this design also means that the exhaust headers are of unequal length on a boxer, leading to its characteristic rumbling sound.
As for the driving experience, the Supra's engine produces most of its torque lower in the rev band, peaking at just 1,800 RPM in comparison to the GR86's 3,700 RPM. With more than twice the revs required for peak torque (and far less power in general), this means the GR86 is far more forgiving to drive than the Supra and more easily controlled in lower rev ranges. However, the Supra, being a turbo, is inherently less responsive than the GR86's naturally aspirated design. In short, both engines feature smooth operation and deliver good performance. But the Supra's experience is far more savage in comparison to the GR86's peppy, more manageable power delivery during spirited driving sessions.