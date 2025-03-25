Toyota GR86 Vs. Supra Engines: How Do They Differ?

Toyota currently offers two small, two-door sports cars: The GR86, and its higher-performance counterpart, the GR Supra. They might appear quite similar at first glance; after all, they're both 2+2s marketed to the enthusiast crowd, and both have their own substantial fanbases. However, beneath their superficial veneer, these cars both hail from entirely different backgrounds. In fact, the cosmetic similarities might be the most these vehicles actually have in common. This is especially evident when taking a look at their powertrains — specifically, their engines.

For one, the configuration of both powerplants is entirely different. The GR86 sports a boxer-four, which is an engine with pistons arranged so that each bank points either left or right at 180-degree angles from one another. As such, this engine is also known as a flat-four because the pistons lay flat on their sides. Conversely, the GR Supra utilizes a turbocharged straight-six, continuing a tradition extending back decades. Naturally, this also means that each engine is rated to different power outputs, with the Supra's engine boasting 382 horsepower, easily trouncing the GR86's 228 horses. Granted, they each focus on a different market segment, with the GR86's $30,000 price tag targeting budget-oriented buyers.

But that's not the end of their differences, either. While both vehicles wear Toyota badges, each engine traces its lineage to other manufacturers, namely Subaru in the GR86 and BMW in the GR Supra. Hence why these engines differ so drastically despite them both powering Toyotas. Let's explore more about each, their development histories, and what to expect from each when you step on the skinny pedal.