10 Of The Most Iconic Cars From Stranger Things

"Stranger Things" took the world by storm when it aired in 2016. Part horror, part sci-fi, part adventure, the TV series appealed to audiences worldwide and remains one of Netflix's most popular shows. Kids love it, young adults love it, parents love it. It's one of those shows that represents multiple generations.

Advertisement

Pinpointing what makes "Stranger Things" so good isn't easy, as the series has a lot going for it. However, the thing that stands out is the unparalleled world-building from creators Matt and Ross Duffer. The Duffer brothers were able to create a world that felt familiar, but still ethereal and otherworldly. With stunning visuals, a look at a time-specific way of life, and dozens of memorable characters, "Stranger Things" gets under the skin from the first episode.

An often-overlooked aspect of "Stranger Things" is the choice of cars. The Duffer brothers used them extensively throughout the show, each chosen specifically as a part of the story. In the show, these cars often revealed a character's personality before their actions did.

Advertisement

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the most iconic cars from "Stranger Things." We'll go into detail about how and why they suit their owners and also tell you more about each model. Naturally, the story contains some spoilers, so if you never watched the show, tread lightly. Now, let's dig in!