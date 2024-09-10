What Kind Of BMW Does Steve Harrington Drive In 'Stranger Things'?
When "Stranger Things" landed on Netflix in 2016, the world collectively fell in love with the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana and its inhabitants. Part of the appeal was how well the series captured a sense of nostalgia for the 1980s, bringing the decade to life with everything from its suburban aesthetics to the cars that weave through the streets of Hawkins. However, for car enthusiasts, one vehicle stole the show — the vintage BMW driven by Joe Keery's Steve Harrington.
Steve begins the series as a minor antagonist, a stereotypical popular kid who gets girls and bullies nerds. He was initially set up as a foil to the timid Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), but became an unlikely hit with fans and was brought on as a main character for Season 2. From the get-go, Steve's image was one of privilege, and he needed a vehicle to match. So, whereas the children of "Stranger Things" are characterized by their bikes, which symbolize their innocence and drive for exploration, whereas Jonathan drives a beat-up 1972 Ford LTD, Steve's vehicle, a burgundy BMW, represents his status as a rich kid who has had everything handed to him.
Although it starts out as a symbol of his entitlement, Steve's classic BMW sticks with him throughout the series, becoming the de-facto ride for the series' monster-fighting crew of kids. There's no denying it's an absolutely gorgeous vehicle, sporting that iconic bimmer look that the auto manufacturer really honed in during the last quarter of the 20th century. So, which model of BMW does Steve Harrington drive, and what else is there to know about it? Let's take a trip to the Upside Down to find out.
Stranger Things' Steve Harrington drives a 1983 BMW 733i
The sweet looking Bimmer we see Steve whipping around Hawkins with is in fact a 1983 BMW 733i, the flagship of the 7 Series when the range went global and landed in the United States. The 7 Series was a massive hit for BMW, with orders outstripping production by 1977, which means that the ride is indeed appropriate for its time.
The naming scheme is slightly odd, since the 733i was powered by a 3.2L BMW M30B32 inline six engine. For its time, the sedan was quite technically advanced, being the first BMW to feature anti-lock braking, cruise control, a computer, an anti-theft system, and heated seats, along with automatic A/C. Steve's flagship model came with some extra goodies, including heat-insulating glass, a leather steering wheel, and even central locking.
What's unexplained is how Steve got his hands on such a sweet ride. The 733i was not inexpensive upon release, and would cost around $100,000 in today's cash. There's nothing in "Stranger Things" to suggest Steve could afford such a car himself, as he doesn't even get a job until Season 3, when he starts slinging ice cream at the Scoops Ahoy in Starcourt Mall. Since the show's first season begins in 1983, the same year that 733i came out, that means Steve got it hot off the lot. It's most likely a gift from his parents.
It's also possible that Steve's 733i is a reference to another media property. The same car makes an appearance in "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," during an iconic sequence when a woman screams and backs her car up to avoid a rampaging T-Rex. Given the penchant "Stranger Things" has for paying homage, it might be a clever Easter egg.