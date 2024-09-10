What Kind Of BMW Does Steve Harrington Drive In 'Stranger Things'?

When "Stranger Things" landed on Netflix in 2016, the world collectively fell in love with the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana and its inhabitants. Part of the appeal was how well the series captured a sense of nostalgia for the 1980s, bringing the decade to life with everything from its suburban aesthetics to the cars that weave through the streets of Hawkins. However, for car enthusiasts, one vehicle stole the show — the vintage BMW driven by Joe Keery's Steve Harrington.

Steve begins the series as a minor antagonist, a stereotypical popular kid who gets girls and bullies nerds. He was initially set up as a foil to the timid Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), but became an unlikely hit with fans and was brought on as a main character for Season 2. From the get-go, Steve's image was one of privilege, and he needed a vehicle to match. So, whereas the children of "Stranger Things" are characterized by their bikes, which symbolize their innocence and drive for exploration, whereas Jonathan drives a beat-up 1972 Ford LTD, Steve's vehicle, a burgundy BMW, represents his status as a rich kid who has had everything handed to him.

Although it starts out as a symbol of his entitlement, Steve's classic BMW sticks with him throughout the series, becoming the de-facto ride for the series' monster-fighting crew of kids. There's no denying it's an absolutely gorgeous vehicle, sporting that iconic bimmer look that the auto manufacturer really honed in during the last quarter of the 20th century. So, which model of BMW does Steve Harrington drive, and what else is there to know about it? Let's take a trip to the Upside Down to find out.

