BMW's Beamer Nickname: Where Did It Come From?

The brilliantly silly 2003 comedy "Bruce Almighty" features a scene in which Jim Carrey's Bruce Nolan, equipped with all of Morgan Freeman's God's powers, sees fit to use them to upgrade his car. Sitting behind the wheel of a rather majestic Saleen S7 (rumored to be Carrey's own), some passers-by approach to gawk. "It gets me from A to B," Nolan modestly replies.

This tongue-in-cheek exchange encapsulates vastly different attitudes to car ownership. From a simple mode of transport to a flashy status symbol, a car is all things to all people. The most acclaimed car manufacturers of all time, naturally, develop machines that have nothing more than a mythos of their own about them.

Car culture is a community affair, and BMW admirers delight in swapping stories about their beloved Beamers and their histories. Where did this nickname come from, though? It seems to have its roots in BMW motorcycles rather than cars.