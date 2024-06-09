Every Ford Model Powered By The 385 Series V8 Engine

The 1969-1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 was a high-performance variant of the popular Ford Mustang sports car engineered specifically for racing homologation in NASCAR. To power the Boss 429, Ford developed its new 385 Series 429-cubic-inch V8 engine — one of the most impressive powerplants in a Mustang ever.

Featuring prominent modifications like four-bolt main caps, a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods, unique aluminum cylinder heads with angled valves and a semi-hemispherical combustion chamber design, the 385 Series engine was optimized to maximize power output. It was mated to an aluminum intake manifold and a Holley four-barrel carburetor.

Initially, the Mustang's stock engine compartment was simply not wide enough to fit this massive engine. So Ford contracted with Kar Kraft of Dearborn, Michigan, to modify the engine bay and compartment on the Boss 429 and create enough room for the formidable 385 Series V8.

The 1970 model year also brought a major face lift. Gone were the distinctive four headlights of 1969, replaced by a sleeker two-lamp design, and some exterior styling touches were made subtler. The noticeable hood scoop was de-emphasized a bit, and the side vents just behind the door handles got the axe.

Despite the impressive performance capabilities the 385 Series, surprisingly few Boss 429 Mustangs were ever produced — just 1,360 — over the two model years. This extremely limited production run has made the Boss 429 one of the most coveted and valuable Mustangs in existence today.