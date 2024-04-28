5 Classic Fords That Are Still Affordable (For Now)
Ford has no shortage of collectible classics from its many years of vehicle manufacturing. From muscle cars that disrupted the industry, to rally machines that dominated courses across the globe, Ford has a collection of classics that have garnered interest from a wide range of gearheads. However, high demand and low supply have put many Ford vehicles out of reach for the average consumer.
That said, some classic Fords are more affordable than you may have previously thought. This article presents five Ford classics deemed affordable based on the average selling price based on seller data taken from Classic.com. Any given car can have listings for significantly more or less than the average sell price based on a myriad of factors, including condition, mileage, engine type, and trim level.
Even though a vehicle listed here may seem affordable now, there's no telling what the future holds. 2022 saw record-high used car prices across the U.S. Prices are expected to stabilize in 2024, meaning we may be quickly approaching the best time to buy a used car.
Ford Mustang
The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic cars ever built. Many may be surprised that a first-generation Mustang isn't that expensive compared to later models. The average price of a first-generation Ford Mustang Hardtop is $23,033. Unfortunately, those who like to feel the wind in their hair will be disappointed to hear that the convertible variant has a much higher average sale price of $37,175.
A major factor that dictates a Mustang's sale price is its engine type. The 1965 Mustang launched with a straight-six that produced 120 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque. However, there were also options for a 4.3-liter V8 and the highly sought after 289 cid Hi-Po V8 that produced 271 horsepower and 312 pound-feet of torque. There were also special editions, such as the Shelby GT350 and the Mustang GT, which were launched in 1965. Yet, those will likely set you back a pretty penny.
Classic Mustangs in later generations can also cost quite a bit more. The 1967 Mustang, for example, has an average sale price of $67,163. So, if you want to get behind the wheel of a classic Mustang for cheap, a first-generation (1965-1966) Mustang might be your best bet.
Ford Maverick
Before the Ford Maverick was a popular compact pickup truck, it was a two-door coupe. According to Ford's then-Vice President John Naughton, the rear-wheel-drive 1970 Maverick was developed to compete with imports in the small car market. The vehicle's name comes from pioneer Samuel Augustus Maverick, who refused to brand his cattle. The Maverick's logo, with its inclusion of cow horns, pays homage to the pioneer.
Although it wasn't exactly a muscle car, Ford hoped it would be as successful as the Mustang with its similar style of long hood and sloping rear deck. The Maverick launched with a price tag of just under $2,000 — or around $15,000 in today's money. The car appealed to many consumers because it was fuel efficient, getting 22.5 miles to the gallon. Under the hood of the first Maverick was a three-speed manual transmission and a 2.8L inline-six engine that pumped out roughly 105 brake horsepower. Multiple engine options were later introduced throughout the vehicle's seven-year run. Later iterations also introduced four-door trim options.
As everyone is quick to grab a Mustang or a Thunderbird, the Maverick has slipped under the radar for many Ford enthusiasts. This could be one of the reasons the average sale price for a Maverick on Classic.com is $18,218. Some have sold for around $5,000.
Ford Galaxie
The Ford Galaxie was a product of its time. Ford came up with the vehicle's out-of-this-world branding during a time when the U.S. was knee-deep in the space race. Although not specifically designed to evoke the feelings of space travel, the chrome trim and rounded body can transport you back to when the sky wasn't the limit for Americans. The full-sized car was introduced with the model year 1959, and wouldn't get out of production until 1974.
The first-generation Ford Galaxie had a 118-inch wheelbase, and offered multiple engine types. Buyers could choose between a 3.7 inline-six or a V8 engine — such as an FE block 332 cid with 225 horsepower, a Y block 292 cid with 200 horsepower, or the powerful FE block 352 cid 300 horsepower V8. Multiple trim types, such as sedan and hardtop variants for the two-door and four-door models, were also made available to meet customers' needs.
A first-generation Ford Galaxie costs $29,807 on average. Luckily, some later generations that make great restoration projects can be picked up for a cheaper price. The fourth generation Ford Galaxie (1969-1974), which featured a redesigned body and a 121-inch wheelbase, has an average sale price of $15,857. However, if you want to pick one up that features the powerful 460 cid V8 engine, you'll probably have to shell out a few extra dollars.
Ford Thunderbird
With its abundance of chrome accents and square styling, the Ford Thunderbird has a distinctive look that will turn heads when driven down the street. The car was first envisioned as a sports car with a weight of 2,525 pounds and an interceptor V8 to propel the vehicle to speeds over 100 mph. Despite the sporty ambitions, the design eventually incorporated luxury features, making it more of a hybrid of power and luxury, rather than a flat-out speed machine.
Under the hood of the 1955 Thunderbird was a three-speed manual transmission and a sizable 292 cid Y-block V8 that pumped out 198 horsepower and 285 pound-feet of torque. Ford also made a 312 cid 5.1-liter option available. For added luxury, the vehicle was offered as a convertible.
A first-generation Ford Thunderbird (1955-1957) has an average sale price of $44,335. This makes it more expensive on average than the other vehicles on this list. However, not all Thunderbird generations fetch that kind of price: The fourth generation Thunderbird (1964-1966), with its refined style and standard 300 horsepower V8, has an average sale price of less than half of that at $21,856.
Ford Torino
The Ford Torino is a muscle car that's worth every penny. It is probably best known as the tritagonist in the '70s detective drama "Starky and Hutch." The Torino, named after the Italian city Turin, was in production long before it debuted on the silver screen. This midsized car hit the market in 1968 as a subdivision of the Ford Fairlane.
The first generation gave customers a lot of options with a hard top, convertible, two-door, or four-door. There were many engine options, such as an inline-six 105 horsepower engine and multiple V8s. Shortly after it hit the streets, famous NASCAR driver Richard Petty unexpectedly switched to a limited-edition Torino in one the most notable events in the sport that year.
The second-generation Torino (1970-1971) made some exterior design changes to make it more aerodynamic. This generation also introduced the iconic Super Cobra Jet with its 429 cid V8 and 375 horsepower. When the third and final generation rolled around in 1972, the Torino got some more exterior design changes before it was eventually taken out of production in 1976.
Across the board, the Torino has an average sale price of $40,616 on Classic.com. However, the good news for fans of the 1976 "Starsky and Hutch" Torino is that the third generation has an average sale price of almost half that at $22,650.