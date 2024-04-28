5 Classic Fords That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

Ford has no shortage of collectible classics from its many years of vehicle manufacturing. From muscle cars that disrupted the industry, to rally machines that dominated courses across the globe, Ford has a collection of classics that have garnered interest from a wide range of gearheads. However, high demand and low supply have put many Ford vehicles out of reach for the average consumer.

That said, some classic Fords are more affordable than you may have previously thought. This article presents five Ford classics deemed affordable based on the average selling price based on seller data taken from Classic.com. Any given car can have listings for significantly more or less than the average sell price based on a myriad of factors, including condition, mileage, engine type, and trim level.

Even though a vehicle listed here may seem affordable now, there's no telling what the future holds. 2022 saw record-high used car prices across the U.S. Prices are expected to stabilize in 2024, meaning we may be quickly approaching the best time to buy a used car.