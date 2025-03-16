Who Makes Harbor Freight's Greenhouses And Are They Any Good?

Harbor Freight sells a wide variety of tools and hardware products. However, the chain also offers quite a few larger items you might not expect to find in a physical storefront, such as portable carports, engine stands, and utility trailers. All of these large products are manufactured by Harbor Freight's many in-house brands — manufacturers that the store maintains an exclusive retail contract with. Harbor Freight has quite a few of these deals with brands like Bauer, Hercules, Yukon, and more — though, the precise identity and location of these manufacturers can shift over time.

Another interesting example of large products you may find at a Harbor Freight is compact greenhouses, which are the kind you build yourself in your backyard to nurture small plants. Like those other products, these greenhouses are all manufactured by a Harbor Freight in-house brand — in this case, its gardening brand One Stop Gardens. One Stop Gardens sells various gardening tools and accessories, including three sizes of home assembly greenhouses. The precise location of One Stop Gardens and its manufacturing operations is not publicly-available knowledge, but if you were to visit a Harbor Freight and check the packaging for one of its products, you would be able to find its country of origin there.

