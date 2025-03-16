Who Makes Harbor Freight's Greenhouses And Are They Any Good?
Harbor Freight sells a wide variety of tools and hardware products. However, the chain also offers quite a few larger items you might not expect to find in a physical storefront, such as portable carports, engine stands, and utility trailers. All of these large products are manufactured by Harbor Freight's many in-house brands — manufacturers that the store maintains an exclusive retail contract with. Harbor Freight has quite a few of these deals with brands like Bauer, Hercules, Yukon, and more — though, the precise identity and location of these manufacturers can shift over time.
Another interesting example of large products you may find at a Harbor Freight is compact greenhouses, which are the kind you build yourself in your backyard to nurture small plants. Like those other products, these greenhouses are all manufactured by a Harbor Freight in-house brand — in this case, its gardening brand One Stop Gardens. One Stop Gardens sells various gardening tools and accessories, including three sizes of home assembly greenhouses. The precise location of One Stop Gardens and its manufacturing operations is not publicly-available knowledge, but if you were to visit a Harbor Freight and check the packaging for one of its products, you would be able to find its country of origin there.
Reviews vary on One Stop Gardens' greenhouses
The idea of a semi-portable greenhouse that you build yourself in your backyard can seem a little iffy compared to a single, solid prefab, and based on user reviews of the three sizes of greenhouses available at Harbor Freight, "iffy" is an appropriate term. The smallest One Stop Gardens greenhouse, measuring in at 6 x 6 feet, prices at $99 and has the highest score at 4.3 out of five stars. Users generally like it for small house plants and consider the pricing reasonable for its relatively compact size.
For $350, the mid-sized greenhouse, measuring at 6 x 8 feet, has a slightly more mixed reception with a 3.8 out of five score. Higher-scorers say it's a great choice for hobbyist gardeners. Though, there are concerns about the overall structural integrity of the materials and difficulty of assembly. The largest greenhouse, measuring 10 x 12 feet, is the lowest-rated model at 3.1 out of five, with a near-equal split of five-star and one-star reviews, and the most expensive at $900. Positive reviews say it does well enough at protecting plants from pests and the elements, while negative reviews say that the materials can't handle strong winds and weather without collapsing.