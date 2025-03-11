Chevy's EV Race Truck Did What Ford's Failed To (But It's Not The Pickup You Think)

Range also stood out as a serious question, something I learned the week before while ice drifting Polestars around a frozen lake in Northern Sweden. There, full-throttle performance would drain a battery's state of charge by about half in just 25 minutes. But Demetrio told me that in limited testing, since the truck only hit the dirt for the first time two weeks prior (including press and promo content production), the Hummer EV's trio of motors and batteries never seemed overly stressed. Logically, caring about surviving the race and keeping the suspension alive took priority, so Chad Hall seemed unlikely to hit anywhere near the full 1,100 horsepower output very often.

Advertisement

"We know what we have to do with hardware," Demetrio admitted. "But there's a lot of things to do when you get over the EV side. It's a lot of software-based controls and calibrations..."

He still believed 1,100 horsepower will come in handy on race day, though.

"It's actually shown way more beneficial than I think any of us could ever thought. You know, on a desert race course, it goes bump, bump, bump, then smooth, and you can hit it and the step change in speed you're get out of this vehicle, it's like 30 to 60 miles an hour, bam, right now. And that is a huge advantage. With more power, it's a lot faster and I think we're gonna see a lot higher average speeds than we kind of expected."