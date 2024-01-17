Ford's New F-150 Lightning Switchgear Is No Electric Raptor - It's Even More Exciting
On January 25, 2024, Ford is set to demonstrate an on-and-off-road demonstrator vehicle based on the company's popular electric truck, the Ford F-150 Lightning. This new version of the pickup truck is called the Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear. Built as a proof of concept, the Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is not intended for sale. Instead, the truck serves as a testbed for future electric vehicle technologies, showcasing the capabilities of Ford's electric truck platform.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear has been built in collaboration with RTR Vehicles and draws inspiration from the F-150 RTR Ultimate Fun-Haver project vehicle of 2016. The Switchgear is also part of Ford's ongoing Ford Performance Demonstrator program, which has previously showcased notable EVs such as SuperVan 4.0, SuperVan 4.2, Mustang Mach-E 1400, Mustang CobraJet 1400, and the F-100 Eluminator.
While the Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear looks identical to the stock variant of the truck, it has several feature upgrades that become noticeable once you take a closer look. The first thing you'll notice about this vehicle is its classic Ford Performance livery and custom exterior carbon bodywork. Also immediately noticeable are the massive 37-inch NITTO Ridge Grappler 37x12.5R18 tires, typically found on dedicated off-roaders. In addition, the increased track width and improved ground clearance ensure the truck can navigate challenging terrain with ease. FOX shock absorbers and unique bumpers provide additional protection for off-road excursions.
Note that Ford has made no changes to the powertrain of the F-150 Lightning Switchgear, and it makes the same amount of power and torque (580 hp, 775 lb.-ft. torque) using its Dual motor setup.
Built for the trails, ready for the road
While everything about the Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear seems to focus on its off-road capabilities, Ford claims the vehicle feels just as good on the tarmac. The company promises great handling over paved surfaces thanks to the custom independent suspension systems at the front and rear, which feature control arms and coil-over shocks.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear also features carbon composite front fenders, bedsides, and a rear bumper cover that aids the vehicle's durability. Steel-fabricated rock rails and a front skid plate provide additional protection for off-road adventures. Limit straps are integrated to manage suspension and wheel travel effectively.
Ford doesn't have any immediate plans to bring the F-150 Lightning Switchgear to consumers. However, it is plausible that the company would use the platform to gauge consumer response to many of its new features. In fact, it is likely that future versions of the Ford F-150 will incorporate several features showcased on this demonstrator platform.
Those interested in seeing the F-150 Lightning Switchgear in action should head to Johnson Valley, California, on January 25, where the company will showcase this truck for the first time as part of the King of the Hammers off-road racing event.