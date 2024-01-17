Ford's New F-150 Lightning Switchgear Is No Electric Raptor - It's Even More Exciting

On January 25, 2024, Ford is set to demonstrate an on-and-off-road demonstrator vehicle based on the company's popular electric truck, the Ford F-150 Lightning. This new version of the pickup truck is called the Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear. Built as a proof of concept, the Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is not intended for sale. Instead, the truck serves as a testbed for future electric vehicle technologies, showcasing the capabilities of Ford's electric truck platform.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear has been built in collaboration with RTR Vehicles and draws inspiration from the F-150 RTR Ultimate Fun-Haver project vehicle of 2016. The Switchgear is also part of Ford's ongoing Ford Performance Demonstrator program, which has previously showcased notable EVs such as SuperVan 4.0, SuperVan 4.2, Mustang Mach-E 1400, Mustang CobraJet 1400, and the F-100 Eluminator.

While the Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear looks identical to the stock variant of the truck, it has several feature upgrades that become noticeable once you take a closer look. The first thing you'll notice about this vehicle is its classic Ford Performance livery and custom exterior carbon bodywork. Also immediately noticeable are the massive 37-inch NITTO Ridge Grappler 37x12.5R18 tires, typically found on dedicated off-roaders. In addition, the increased track width and improved ground clearance ensure the truck can navigate challenging terrain with ease. FOX shock absorbers and unique bumpers provide additional protection for off-road excursions.

Note that Ford has made no changes to the powertrain of the F-150 Lightning Switchgear, and it makes the same amount of power and torque (580 hp, 775 lb.-ft. torque) using its Dual motor setup.