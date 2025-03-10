Here's What TSI Means (And Why Volkswagen Uses This Engine Tech)

Automotive engines have dramatically evolved over the last century, incorporating advanced technology that allows automakers to essentially make more horses using less fuel. Take, for example, one of the worst V8 engines ever made, the Oldsmobile 5.7-liter diesel V8. The engine was large and likely very heavy, but worse still, it could only output a measly 120 horsepower and got around 18 miles per gallon city.

Contrast those figures with a modern vehicle and you'd be shocked how far performance and efficiency have evolved. We learned first-hand with our 2025 Volkswagen Taos first drive, where the 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder under the hood now outputs 175 horsepower (although, admittedly, we'd like to see a bit more). With four fewer cylinders and a fraction of the footprint, the Taos engine not only makes an additional 55 horsepower over the Old's V8, but it achieves an EPA fuel economy figure of 28 miles per gallon city.

How is this possible? Technologies like TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) allow smaller engines to not only offer compelling performance but also reduce inefficiencies during operation. TSI is the result of combining direct injection, turbocharging, and an intercooler for highly optimized energy generation. According to Volkswagen, the principle of doing more with less is not only the basis for its TSI engine design, but it has been a company philosophy that began with the iconic Beetle.

