Kawasaki Wants You To Pay For Its New Voice Commands Feature
Kawasaki bikes are as known for their reliability as their cutting-edge designs. A brand synonymous with high performance, Kawasaki fans have long applauded the prowess of their motorcycles, whether they rocked a sporty Ninja model or cruised on a Vulcan V-twin. The passion with which Kawasaki's customers have championed these bikes has cemented the Japanese manufacturer as one of the most successful motorcycles on the market.
However, they don't come with a small price tag. And while many advocates will say you get what you pay for, prospective buyers wouldn't be wrong in asking if they'll get the best bang for their buck when investing in a new Kawasaki motorcycle. Luckily, Kawasaki's 2025 lineup touts technological upgrades for several of the brand's signature nameplates, including the Ninja, VERSYS, and the supernaked Z900.
An upgrade that has both fans and critics abuzz is Kawasaki's new voice command technology. Available for several 2025 models, the feature is powered by Cerence voice recognition software to enable 18 unique commands, ranging from navigation to answering phone calls. Unfortunately, this addition comes with a catch — one that may be a sign of things to come for not only Kawasaki but the industry at large.
Talk to me
Kawasaki's voice command feature is available through the company's "RIDEOLOGY THE APP" smartphone application, which enables drivers to connect to the instrument panel of their Kawasaki bike via Bluetooth. Typically, the application allows riders to check vehicle information (like their fuel gauge and odometer), log trip details, and review maintenance records. To take the bike's interconnectivity to the next level, Kawasaki offers the Kawasaki SPIN app. This is an infotainment system that connects directly to the bike's LCD panel to expand RIDEOLOGY's functionalities to include features like music streaming, navigation, and weather reports, which could be toggled via the bike's handlebars on post-2022 models.
The next evolution of Kawasaki's phone and entertainment integration systems is the new voice command feature. Available for the 2025 models of the Ninja 1100 SX, VERSYS 1100 S and SE, and the Z900, it equips riders with 18 unique commands, including interactive navigation, answering and making phone calls, flipping through music playlists, checking weather reports, and tracking bike performance. Such a feature may enhance not only the riding experience but also prove a boon for safety — allowing bikers to always keep two hands on the handlebars.
Some critics, however, pose the opposite — questioning whether the attention drain of issuing voice commands might prove more harm than good. Kawasaki, for its part, issues safety advice while using the voice command functions of its RIDEOLOGY and SPIN applications, warning riders to keep their attention on the road while toggling through entertainment and navigation features.
Money talks
While the addition of these new features is undoubtedly an upgrade for Kawasaki and its riders, the skeptical side of you might be asking if there is a catch. Well, unfortunately, there is: Kawasaki is releasing its new voice command features as a licensed service –meaning riders will have to make an additional payment to use it. While the license is provided with the purchase of your 2025 Kawasaki, it is only valid for the first year and must be renewed annually. This subscription is linked to the rider, not the bike. So if you plan on riding multiple compatible Kawasakis — or want your friend to take your brand-new Ninja out for a spin — be aware that the voice control features follow your phone's app rather than your motorcycle.
Before rushing to sign up for a license, it's important to keep a few things in mind. First, the feature is only available for riders in 18 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, Brazil, and much of Europe. Also, voice command currently supports seven languages, including English, Japanese, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Italian. In addition to these restrictions, users will need to satisfy a few technological requirements to operate their new features properly, including using a smartphone with at least Android 11 or iOS 15 (plus at least 2GB of open storage and 3GB of RAM) and a headset with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.
Although Kawasaki has yet to announce the price of this subscription plan, it stated that licensing will begin sometime this year. Whether or not this subscription model becomes the new norm for motorcycle companies offering smart features, it's sure to give Kawasaki riders plenty to talk about (through their compatible headsets, of course).