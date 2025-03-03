Kawasaki Wants You To Pay For Its New Voice Commands Feature

Kawasaki bikes are as known for their reliability as their cutting-edge designs. A brand synonymous with high performance, Kawasaki fans have long applauded the prowess of their motorcycles, whether they rocked a sporty Ninja model or cruised on a Vulcan V-twin. The passion with which Kawasaki's customers have championed these bikes has cemented the Japanese manufacturer as one of the most successful motorcycles on the market.

However, they don't come with a small price tag. And while many advocates will say you get what you pay for, prospective buyers wouldn't be wrong in asking if they'll get the best bang for their buck when investing in a new Kawasaki motorcycle. Luckily, Kawasaki's 2025 lineup touts technological upgrades for several of the brand's signature nameplates, including the Ninja, VERSYS, and the supernaked Z900.

An upgrade that has both fans and critics abuzz is Kawasaki's new voice command technology. Available for several 2025 models, the feature is powered by Cerence voice recognition software to enable 18 unique commands, ranging from navigation to answering phone calls. Unfortunately, this addition comes with a catch — one that may be a sign of things to come for not only Kawasaki but the industry at large.

