Is The Kawasaki Z900 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know
When Kawasaki announced its new motorcycle lineup for 2025, it didn't include the Kawasaki Z900. While that's not the end of the world for anyone considering the purchase of Kawasaki's largest Supernaked motorcycle, it could mean hoping to find leftover 2024 models in dealer stock or searching through used market outlets.
Kawasaki's legacy of powerful Z-Series Naked motorcycles began in 1973 with the Z1. While the Z1 was one of Kawasaki's most successful motorcycles, newer versions, including the 2024 Z900, improved on its performance, handling, and technology. Those technological advancements include features like antilock braking systems, assist and slipper clutches, dual throttle valves, selectable power modes, and Kawasaki Traction Control. While the antilock brakes, traction control, and assist and slipper clutch work together (and independently) to keep the tires from slipping, especially under adverse conditions, the selectable power modes and dual throttle valves help modulate power to the rear wheel while accelerating.
Those features are great for anyone learning to ride a motorcycle. Learning to balance, lean, and steer a motorcycle is hard enough. Add in using one hand to accelerate and brake, while also braking with a foot (plus shifting up and down with the other foot while the other hand operates the clutch), it's amazing anyone ever figures it out. However, the Kawasaki Z900 isn't the best choice for the beginner motorcycle rider.
Why isn't the Kawasaki Z900 the best beginner bike?
My motorcycle riding journey began as a youngster when my mom put me on a 50cc Suzuki minibike over 50 years ago. It didn't have antilock brakes, traction control, or selectable power modes, but I was thankful it had an automatic clutch to simplify the process somewhat.
One of the most important tips for new motorcycle riders is to start out on the right bike. While it's a good motorcycle, the Kawasaki Z900 has too much horsepower to build confidence in anyone trying to learn to ride, or those trying to teach them.
The worst thing that can happen to someone trying to learn the coordination of events that must occur when operating a motorcycle is for it to get away from them. This typically happens with a combination of too much throttle and releasing the clutch too fast. Less powerful motorcycles stall more often under these conditions, but the Z900's margin of error is very small.
Does Kawasaki make a Z-Series motorcycle that's good for beginners?
If you're a new motorcycle rider with your heart set on Kawasaki's Z-Series, you're in luck. Kawasaki offers four "New Rider Friendly" Z-bike variations to suit nearly every beginner. The least powerful is the 2025 Z125 PRO, followed by the 2024 Z e-1, 2025 Z500, and 2025 Z650 models. While they all feature Kawasaki Supernaked Z styling, there are some important differences.
New motorcycle riders encompass a variety of maturity levels and skill. An adult who's never ridden anything with two wheels is on a different level than one who's ridden dirt bikes for years. While we still wouldn't start a 14-year-old Amateur National Motocross Champion on a Z900, it's easier for someone familiar with motorcycles to learn to ride on the street than someone with no two-wheel experience.
Even without motorcycle experience, maturity level comes into play. A larger-bodied beginner who's careful by nature and receptive to instruction could start on a Z650. Others may be more comfortable on the Z500. The least-powerful Z125 PRO could be a good option, although it lacks the rider-assist features found on the others.
Finally, the all-electric Kawasaki Z e-1 might be attractive to some beginners. It's nearly as powerful as the Z500 but weighs about 70 pounds less, has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and lacks the vibration, noise, and exhaust fumes of the gasoline-powered Kawasakis. However, its 41-mile estimated range is a drawback for all but the shortest trips.