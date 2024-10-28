Is The Kawasaki Z900 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know

When Kawasaki announced its new motorcycle lineup for 2025, it didn't include the Kawasaki Z900. While that's not the end of the world for anyone considering the purchase of Kawasaki's largest Supernaked motorcycle, it could mean hoping to find leftover 2024 models in dealer stock or searching through used market outlets.

Kawasaki's legacy of powerful Z-Series Naked motorcycles began in 1973 with the Z1. While the Z1 was one of Kawasaki's most successful motorcycles, newer versions, including the 2024 Z900, improved on its performance, handling, and technology. Those technological advancements include features like antilock braking systems, assist and slipper clutches, dual throttle valves, selectable power modes, and Kawasaki Traction Control. While the antilock brakes, traction control, and assist and slipper clutch work together (and independently) to keep the tires from slipping, especially under adverse conditions, the selectable power modes and dual throttle valves help modulate power to the rear wheel while accelerating.

Those features are great for anyone learning to ride a motorcycle. Learning to balance, lean, and steer a motorcycle is hard enough. Add in using one hand to accelerate and brake, while also braking with a foot (plus shifting up and down with the other foot while the other hand operates the clutch), it's amazing anyone ever figures it out. However, the Kawasaki Z900 isn't the best choice for the beginner motorcycle rider.