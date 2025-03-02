4 Of The Biggest Tire Recalls In Recent History

Driving from point A to point B is smoothest and safest when your vehicle's tires are perfectly in shape. As the only component that directly touches the ground, any damage to the tires can significantly affect vehicular performance, safety, and even fuel efficiency. Tires must provide proper traction, stability, and durability even when not running on rugged terrain. That's why each tire should meet industry standards before they are released and sold.

Advertisement

However, considering the volume of tires being manufactured regularly by different tire companies like Michelin, Goodyear, and Kumho, it's almost impossible to ensure an impeccable output each time. Hence, now and then, car owners receive notifications about tire recalls. When ignored, the tires can become serious safety hazards. Recalls ensure that faulty tires are repaired, replaced, or removed from the market before they can cause widespread harm.

For years, regulatory agencies have implemented strict safety measures to protect drivers from tire defects. In 1966, the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act granted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) the authority to enforce vehicle safety standards and mandate recalls for products that pose a risk. Despite these regulations, history has seen several major tire recalls involving millions of units, sometimes only after accidents and injuries have been reported. From design defects to tread separation issues, the following recalls show the ongoing challenges of tire manufacturing and the importance of proactive safety measures.

Advertisement