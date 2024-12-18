Winter Tires Are Being Recalled In The US - How To Tell Check If You're Impacted

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall on winter tires from the brands Fortuna and Prinx, both of which are sold by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America. Specifically, the Prinx HiCountry and Fortuna Tormenta tires are covered by the recall. So far, the NHTSA notes that 541,632 individual tires are affected. According to the recall, the winter tires don't provide enough traction and can be dangerous to drive on.

The list of affected tire sizes and widths can be found here. If you have purchased a set of Prinx or Fortuna winter tires, and you are unsure what specific model is fitted to your car or spare set of winter wheels, you can look at the sidewall of the tire — every brand sold in the U.S. has a code that pertains to the specific size of that tire. If that code matches with the list of recalled tires, you can call Prinx Tires at 1-310-205-8355 extension 109.