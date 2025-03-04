You might want to keep track of your car's mileage for a couple of reasons. First off, it's a great way to stay on top of your expenses, especially if you're a business owner, an employee, or an independent contractor working with Uber, Lyft, or similar organizations.

Another common reason is to get tax deductions. Tax authorities like the IRS allow you to deduct your expenses on mileage from your taxable income. Over time, this can constitute a significant amount of money and allow you to save thousands of dollars in a year. You can also use these apps to get reimbursements from your organization for costs incurred on mileage.

In addition, tracking your mileage can help you manage costs generally, whether as a business owner or for personal reasons. You might want to know how much money is being spent on fuel, how to improve efficiency, ways to optimize vehicle maintenance, and so forth. And while most mileage apps come with additional finance or vehicle management tools, some can be more holistic, cost-effective, and user-friendly than others. With that said, here are 10 of the best apps for tracking your vehicle's mileage.

