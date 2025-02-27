6 Top-Rated Makita Automotive Tools For Mechanics
If you work on cars, either professionally or as a hobby, you probably understand the need for dependable, high-quality tools. Mechanics rely on a multitude of tools each day, including basic hand tools like ratchets, wrenches, and screwdrivers, as well as heavier-duty devices like impact wrenches and drills. For those heavier-duty power tools, many contemporary technicians and gearheads choose to go with cordless, battery-powered devices, as opposed to traditional air-powered tools or corded gadgets. When it comes to today's most popular power tool brands, you have a huge amount of options. However, many tool enthusiasts choose to pick one preferred brand and stick with it for all of their needs, thanks largely to the interchangeable battery system each brand usually offers with its tools.
If you're a mechanic in the market for some power tools, you may be considering Makita. Like many other popular power tool brands, Makita Tools offers a line of products that use interchangeable batteries. While perhaps most famous in the construction and landscaping industries, the company builds a vast assortment of tools for various applications and trades, including many devices that are extremely useful for auto technicians, like impact wrenches, cordless ratchets, and more.
We checked out Makita's inventory and found six top-rated tools that could make excellent additions to any mechanic's kit. Our selection is based on user reviews, product features, and price, but we'll dive deeper into our methodology later. For now, here are six top-rated Makita automotive tools for mechanics.
18-volt cordless ratchet
Working on cars frequently involves maneuvering tools in extremely tight spaces. Often, when removing fasteners like nuts and bolts, we only have enough space for a ¼-turn or so at a time. That can substantially slow down the process, which, for many flat-rate technicians, translates to a loss of money. Cordless ratchets are game changers for mechanics for this exact reason.
These devices work like regular ratchets, but do not require the technician to manually crank the tool back and forth. Instead, they rely on an electric motor to spin the tool's head, removing fasteners with the press of a button. They're extremely handy tools for working in cramped spaces and can significantly reduce the amount of time necessary to knock out a repair job.
For mechanics and car lovers interested in picking up a cordless ratchet, the Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Square Drive Ratchet Kit could be worth considering. The tool comes with two anvil heads in sizes ¼-inch and ⅜-inches, two of the most popular and useful ratchet sizes for mechanics. You can swap between the two heads to accommodate various jobs, and the variable speed motor allows for precise control of your work while producing up to 800 RPM. You can use the tool as a regular ratchet when it's powered off, while a built-in LED light helps ensure that you can see your work, even in dark, cramped spaces.
The Makita cordless ratchet relies on 18-volt LXT batteries, which are compatible with a vast number of other Makita 18-volt devices. The tool, battery, and charger are covered by a three-year warranty, and the entire kit costs $269.00. It's well-rated by customers and boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars based on dozens of reviews.
18-volt ½-inch drive impact wrench
When it comes to automotive maintenance and repair, few power tools see more action than impact wrenches. These devices have an anvil on their drive-ends, like ratchets, and are used with sockets to remove various fasteners, like nuts, bolts, and screws. Impact wrenches are the go-to tool for removing and installing things like lug nuts and other large fasteners. These types of fasteners are typically installed with large amounts of torque or tightening force, meaning that standard hand tools are often inadequate when it comes to breaking them free. Additionally, impact wrenches allow us to save huge amounts of time, as it's much faster to zip off four sets of lug nuts with a power tool than it is to manually remove them by hand.
If you're in the market for a powerful and versatile impact wrench, you may want to check out the Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless ½-inch Impact Wrench. The wrench provides 430 foot-pounds of breakaway torque and 240 foot-pounds of max torque, making it ideal for most automotive jobs and capable of removing extremely tight fasteners. It features three forward speeds and three reverse speeds, giving you a high degree of control over your work, while an internal seal protects the tool against dust, debris, chemicals, and other external contaminants.
The Makita impact wrench features an integrated LED light to illuminate your work area and comes with a three-year warranty. The tool alone costs $216.78 and does not include a battery or charger. However, it is compatible with other Makita 18-volt LXT batteries, and kits containing batteries and other accessories are available for an increased price. It's extremely well-rated by customers and features 4.7 out of five stars based on over 1,000 reviews.
18-volt ¼-inch impact driver
Besides impact wrenches, mechanics use various other power tools on a routine basis, including impact drivers. Impact drivers, like impact wrenches, rely on impact in addition to rotational force to install and remove fasteners with more power. You'll commonly see ¼-inch impact drivers, which feature a ¼-inch hexagonal chuck. You can insert innumerable different bits into those chucks, including things like Torx bits, Allen keys, socket adaptors, and more. Working on modern vehicles requires removing and installing vast amounts of fasteners with different head-styles, and an impact driver is an excellent and convenient way to deal with fasteners quickly and efficiently.
If you're an auto repair tech or a hobbyist looking for a top-rated impact driver, the Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Impact Driver could be worth exploring. The tool features a brushless variable speed motor capable of providing between 0 and 3,400 RPM, as well as an ergonomic grip for comfort during extended jobs. It pairs well with the powerful yet lightweight 2 Ah LXT batteries, like the one included with the cordless ratchet set above, and weighs only 3.3 pounds with a battery connected.
The driver features a quick-change bit chuck, built-in twin LED lights, and an all-metal gear housing for durability and long-lasting performance. Its brushless motor is engineered to run cooler and more efficiently than competitor models, while also optimizing battery performance to deliver up to 50% more life per charge. The Makita impact driver costs $97.76 for just the tool and comes with a three-year warranty. It's also exceptionally well-rated by users and boasts 4.8 out of five stars based on over 1,200 reviews.
18-volt 4-½-5-inch angle grinder
There are various different types of power grinders. However, one of the most useful and popular types is an angle grinder. While primarily designed for cutting and grinding, angle grinders can be used for various tasks if you connect different attachments. In the automotive world, angler grinders are commonly used for everything from cutting stubborn parts off a car and trimming a bolt to size to polishing and buffing fresh paint jobs. In the past, most angle grinders were corded. However, these days, you can find lots of different battery-powered devices, offering a new level of versatility and control over your work.
If you're considering picking up a quality cordless angle grinder, the Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Angle Grinder could be worth the investment. The tool features Makita's Automatic Speed Change Technology, which automatically adjusts the device's speed and torque outputs to optimize your work, while the brushless motor is designed to help batteries perform up to 50% more efficiently. It features a battery gauge, mesh intake covers to prevent dust and debris from harming the tool's internals, and an anti-restart switch to prevent the cutting blade from spinning when you insert a battery.
The grinder weighs just 5.6 pounds when connected to a battery, although the product description does not state which battery that is. It works with all Makita 18-volt LXT batteries, but the tool itself does not come with a battery or charger. The Makita angle grinder costs $141.41 through Amazon. It's highly-rated by users and features 4.7 out of five stars based on thousands of customer reviews.
18-volt grease gun
If you've worked on cars for a while in any capacity, you've probably used a grease gun once or twice. These devices are commonly used to grease components like ball joints, tie rod ends, and control arm bushings. Traditional grease guns function similarly to caulk guns, meaning you have to manually pump them with one hand while holding the gun's nozzle with the other. However, as is the case with many auto repair and maintenance jobs, there often isn't enough room to perform the task with two hands. Often, it's extremely difficult to maneuver a standard grease gun in tight spaces while working on a car's suspension. An electric grease gun can help make that process easier by allowing the machine's electric motor to pump grease.
If you're a mechanic who regularly works on suspension and steering systems, you may want to consider checking out the Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Grease Gun. The tool relies on the same 18-volt LXT batteries as the previous devices covered, meaning you can mix and match your batteries without having to buy individual batteries for each product. Its electric motor provides up to 10,000 PSI of pressure and features low and auto-speed modes for precise control of your work.
The tool's lock-on button allows you to free up your hands, while a built-in LED light enables you to see your work, even in dark, cramped spaces below the vehicle. It comes with an air bleeder valve for quick and easy pump priming and a three-year warranty to protect your investment. The Makita grease gun costs $224.97 and boasts 4.5 out of five stars based on hundreds of user reviews.
18-volt cordless flashlight
Whether you work in a professional shop or out of your garage at home, one thing remains true: a quality flashlight is an essential part of any mechanic's tool kit. Even if you work in an extremely well-lit environment, chances are you'll need some extra light at some point. Working on suspension and steering systems, as well as deep in the engine bay, frequently means dealing with low light conditions. However, having a quality flashlight, especially one with some extra features like a hands-free hanger, can make a huge difference when it comes to performing jobs in those tight spaces.
If you're looking for a quality flashlight to help optimize your auto repair or maintenance jobs, consider checking out the Makita 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless LED Flashlight. The 12-LED light tool is capable of providing up to 240 Lumens of light output and can be folded into seven different positions to direct light where you need it most. It features a full-power mode and a half-power mode for when you need less light and want to save your battery, while a 360-degree swiveling hanger hook allows you to use the light hands free for superior versatility.
The rubber grip provides comfort and security, and the tool's lightweight makes it easy to maneuver, even in tight, uncomfortable positions. The flashlight itself costs $54.99 at the time of writing, does not include a battery, and comes with a one-year warranty. It's exceptionally well-rated by customers and features 4.8 out of five stars based on more than 7,000 user reviews.
Why did we choose to include these automotive tools?
When selecting products for this list, we considered a handful of criteria: customer reviews, product application and features, and price. First, we searched the net for reviews and discussions on Makita tools. We checked out various tool and mechanic forums, and we saw numerous mentions of Makita's driver tools, like the cordless ratchet, impact wrench, and impact driver covered above. We also noted widespread praise for Makita's cutting and grinding tools, like the 18-volt angle grinder.
We compared this information against Makita's customer ratings at various stores, and selected the highest-rated products to cover, while also considered product application and features. Not only that, but we chose to include a selection of devices that provide numerous benefits for those working in the automotive industry. This includes helping us do things like remove large fasteners to freeing up our hands while greasing a ball joint. Finally, we considered price, and we searched for products that provide quality and power at a mid-level price point. None of the products covered here cost more than $300, and many of them fall well below that number.
That said, remember to consider your individual needs when buying power tools. Also, remember that if you're going to invest in a cordless power tool, it's important to consider the battery system and whether it will work with any devices you already own. Do your own research and understand how you plan to use your tools before buying. Doing so can save you a lot of hassle and help protect your wallet.