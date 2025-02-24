6 Of The Cheapest Seven-Seater SUVs You Can Get In The US For 2025
If you're looking for a seven-seater SUV that's well-equipped to tackle the demands of modern family life, you'll be happy to know that there are a lot of options on the market these days. Toyota alone offers up to six different choices between the 2025 Toyota Sequoia, 4Runner, Highlander, and Grand Highlander, some of which feature hybrid powertrains. However, the prices of certain family SUVs remain as high as ever, which puts them out of reach for cost-conscious buyers who want the convenience of a seven-seater at an affordable price.
One such example is the 2025 BMW X7. While it's undoubtedly one of the best seven-seater SUVs around, a starting MSRP of $84,300 means it's not within everyone's means. And so, to help give you an idea of what's likely attainable, we've compiled six of the cheapest seven-seater SUVs you can get in the U.S. in 2025. Because we're looking at brand-new SUVs, this list prioritizes 2025 models, but where there are changes to the seating arrangement for 2025 or pricing is still unavailable for a particular SUV, we've made sure to reference versions from 2024.
2025 Subaru Ascent: $38,910
The Subaru Ascent will appeal if you want all-wheel drive, as the feature comes standard no matter what trim you choose. The Ascent also comes with the Subaru X-Mode to add stability on wet or slippery surfaces, along with other confidence-enhancing bits like hill descent control, vehicle dynamics control, traction control system, as well as active torque vectoring.
Together, these features make it one of the safest seven-seater SUVs on the market. And that's even before you consider the broad spectrum of driver-assistive technologies on board, including adaptive cruise control, driver focus system, blind spot monitoring, forward and reverse automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, and other features.
The current-generation Subaru Ascent was also awarded the 2024 Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for its high level of occupant safety. Safety aside, the Ascent also offers niceties, such as a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, three-zone automatic climate control, an 11.6-inch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, four USB ports, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
2025 Volkswagen Atlas: $38,200
The Volkswagen Atlas is a generously sized, well-equipped seven-seater with plenty to give. You get 18-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, heated outside mirrors, LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry, heated and ventilated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, push-button start, and three-zone automatic climate control. Other notable features include a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, a Wi-Fi hotspot, voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Amazon Alexa, six USB-C ports, and wireless device charging.
While those should keep you comfortable over long journeys, there's plenty enough pizzazz to also ensure you don't spend too much time on the open road than you intend to. The Atlas' turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine puts a whopping 269 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque to the ground via an eight-speed automatic transmission. In a Car and Driver testing, an all-wheel drive Atlas model with the same output dashed from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, with a top speed of 117 mph. As for cargo space, there are 20.6 cubic feet behind the third row, 55.5 cubic feet behind the second row, and 96.8 cubic feet behind the first row.
2025 Hyundai Santa Fe: $34,200
Hyundai's Santa Fe has been consistently highlighted by experts as being one of the best-value seven-seater SUVs in the U.S., and the 2025 model is no different. It boasts one of the highest maximum cargo spaces in the midsize SUV segment, with up to 79.6 cubic feet of space available when you put down the third and second rows. There's also a huge amount of space behind the second row at 40.5 cubic feet, and even with all seats in use, you get enough room to swallow up to 14.6 cubic feet of cargo.
Equipment-wise, the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe offers a standard 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HD radio, satellite radio, a six-speaker audio system, push-button start, heated outside mirrors, and a hands-free power liftgate. All of these features can be had for a starting MSRP of $34,200, or if that's not good enough, there's the $36,700 Santa Fe SEL trim, which adds a wireless smartphone charger, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and rear-seat alert.
2025 Kia Sorento: $31,990
Like Hyundai, Kia is often the go-to choice for well-versed buyers who want to bag a bargain car at a great price. And, following last year's redesign, the Kia Sorento is still as fresh as they come. There's a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen display along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, voice recognition, five USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system. You also get a good amount of cargo space to match the long list of standard features.
With all seven seats upright, the Sorento provides 12.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third-row seats, but with them folded down, cargo space increases significantly to 38.5 cubic feet. Lowering the second row offers an additional 37 cubic feet of cargo volume, which raises the carrying capacity to 75.5 cubic feet in total. In terms of price, the 2025 Kia Sorento starts at $31,990 for the base model but could climb as high as $48,000 plus for the range-topping X-Pro SX Prestige AWD.
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander: $29,645
The fourth-generation Mitsubishi Outlander already offers high value and an extensive feature set that make it a compelling proposition for seven-seater SUV shoppers on a budget. But thanks to a mid-cycle refresh for 2025, the compact SUV is even more amped-up, offering a redesigned exterior and significantly sharper interior that now also includes a standard 12-speaker Yamaha audio system. And, with the addition of more sound-deadening material and reworked suspension, you can expect the updated Outlander interior to be quiet enough for you to really enjoy the new sound system.
Mitsubishi says pricing for the 2025 Outlander will begin at $29,645 (MSRP) for the base model. This represents an increase of $1,250 over the 2024 model, which came standard with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, and dual-zone automatic climate control. It is not yet known whether these features will return in 2025, as the revamped Outlander is yet to be officially released at the time of writing. However, you can expect it to deliver the same 181-hp 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine and continuously variable automatic transmission as last year.
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan: $28,880
Seeing as the third-generation 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan will now only offer two rows of seating in the U.S., the 2024 model is your best bet at driving the cheapest seven-seater SUV around. Along with the Mitsubishi Outlander, it is the only compact crossover to feature three rows of seating, and for a starting MSRP of $28,880 offers an appreciable level of amenities. For example, you get 17-inch alloy wheels shod with all-season tires, heated, rain-sensing windshield wipers, power outside mirrors, LED headlights and tail lights, heated front seats, and more.
The Tiguan also comes with enough cargo space to fit your gear and groceries. With all seats up, you can access 12 cubic feet of room behind the third row. Drop that, and you're up to 33 cubic feet behind the second row, which, folded, reveals a maximum of 65.3 cubic feet. There's adequate room for adults in the first and second rows, too, with 39.6 inches of headroom and 40.2 inches of legroom up front. Those in the middle get 39.1 inches of headroom and 36.6 inches of legroom, while third-row passengers make do with 33.8 inches of headroom and 27.9 inches of legroom.