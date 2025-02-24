6 Of The Cheapest Seven-Seater SUVs You Can Get In The US For 2025

If you're looking for a seven-seater SUV that's well-equipped to tackle the demands of modern family life, you'll be happy to know that there are a lot of options on the market these days. Toyota alone offers up to six different choices between the 2025 Toyota Sequoia, 4Runner, Highlander, and Grand Highlander, some of which feature hybrid powertrains. However, the prices of certain family SUVs remain as high as ever, which puts them out of reach for cost-conscious buyers who want the convenience of a seven-seater at an affordable price.

Advertisement

One such example is the 2025 BMW X7. While it's undoubtedly one of the best seven-seater SUVs around, a starting MSRP of $84,300 means it's not within everyone's means. And so, to help give you an idea of what's likely attainable, we've compiled six of the cheapest seven-seater SUVs you can get in the U.S. in 2025. Because we're looking at brand-new SUVs, this list prioritizes 2025 models, but where there are changes to the seating arrangement for 2025 or pricing is still unavailable for a particular SUV, we've made sure to reference versions from 2024.