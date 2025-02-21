Nose Art: A Brief History Of The Personalized Painted Planes Of WW2

Combat is chaotic. Identifying friend from foe was critical in historical hand-to-hand fighting and continues to be so in the modern age. From the earliest standing militaries in the Middle East's ancient Fertile Crescent region — often called the cradle of civilization by historians — armies have used insignia and images to denote everything from rank to reward. Ancient charioteers adorned their vehicles. The tribunes of ancient Rome wore purple stripes on white cloaks to denote rank. The golden eagle standard of a legion was the soul of a command. It was a mere symbol, yet its loss was considered the worst kind of defeat.

Soldiers led difficult lives of privation and pain. The images and insignias a unit carried into battle came soaked with the blood and sweat of the fallen. As modern warfare bloomed in the wake of the Renaissance, ranged warfare became more common. The 20th century was the most violent in human history. Two world wars sent at least 60 million people to their deaths due in part to technology made possible by the Industrial Revolution. Long gone were the days of swordsmen and archers. Developing an esprit de corps and identity in the face of such violence became the prerogative for many fighting men and women.

Humans now fought on land, under sea, and in the air. The First World War saw the advent of aerial combat, which brought a curious new addition to the history of art in warfare — images began appearing on the aircraft. These illustrations served as everything from unique identifiers to marks of ferocity to laments about the people left behind. We dive into the history of nose art to find out how this curious artistic element made its way into the 20th century.

