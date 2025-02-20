7 Street-Legal Cars With Racing Engines

There are some limitations when it comes to creating street-legal cars, but that hasn't stopped a lot of top car manufacturers from pushing the limits with racing engines. Whether it's a street version of a race car or a Formula 1-inspired engine, these cars have incredible performance while remaining within the laws of the road, making them a joy on the track or while cruising down the highway.

Advertisement

So SlashGear has compiled a list of some of our favorite street-legal cars with racing engines, although there are plenty others out there. This list excludes 1930s cars such as the Bugatti Type 55 and Alfa Romeo 8C, which were both racing and road cars in their heyday. We've also excluded novelty specials like the Ford Supervan, and cars that didn't make it to market, like the Yamaha OX99 and Jiotto Caspita. Also no Prodrive-series cars like the Alfa Romeo 164 or BMW M1 are on this list, since they are modified versions of cars meant for track events. The following vehicles are all cars you could, at their time, see in a showroom and drive to work the next day.