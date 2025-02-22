The Horrifying History (And Evolution) Of Crash Test Dummies

September 13, 1899. That's the first time on the historical record (in the U.S.) that a person was killed by a car, and it would be far from the last. According to the NSC, motor-vehicle deaths in the U.S. climbed from less than five per 100,000 people in 1913 to a staggering 30.8 per 100,000 people in 1937. Yet, ever since 1937, the number has steadily decreased. It wasn't just improvements in vehicle safety, infrastructure, and education that were responsible. Perhaps one of the biggest contributors to the decline is a device with a pretty horrifying history — the crash test dummy.

Crash test dummies weren't always the mannequins you see launched on an impact sled in slow-mo videos. Throughout their history, their uncanny-valley smiles have belied some pretty messed-up stuff. Some of it will make you grateful for the sacrifices made to keep your car safe. The rest might make you a little weak in the knees. Here's a brief overview of the history of crash test dummies, warts and all.

The following includes discussions of traumatic injuries, cadavers, animal abuse, death, IEDs, and other disturbing topics. Proceed at your own risk.