This 360-Degree NASA Video Lets You Visualize Falling Into A Black Hole

In May 2024, NASA released a supercomputer-generated immersive 360-degree video visualization of how it would appear if you fell into a supermassive black hole – one with a mass 4.3 million times that of our Sun, similar to the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. It also released another simulation video of how it would appear if the observer flew around the same supermassive black hole, but didn't fall in. Two explainer videos were also made available, detailing what can be seen in the videos.

The two simulations were created by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Jeremy Schnittman and Brian Powell. The 360-degree videos were generated on the NASA Center for Climate Simulation's Discover supercomputer over the course of 5 days, using about 0.3% of its total processing capacity. Schnittman, explaining the rationale behind the videos, said "People often ask about this, and simulating these difficult-to-imagine processes helps me connect the mathematics of relativity to actual consequences in the real universe."

Schnittman added, "So, I simulated two different scenarios, one where a camera — a stand-in for a daring astronaut — just misses the event horizon and slingshots back out, and one where it crosses the boundary, sealing its fate [...] If you have the choice, you want to fall into a supermassive black hole. Stellar-mass black holes, which contain up to about 30 solar masses, possess much smaller event horizons and stronger tidal forces, which can rip apart approaching objects before they get to the horizon."