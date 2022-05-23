What Would Happen If You Fell Into A Black Hole?

If you were of movie-going age in 1979 and went to the theater to see Disney's "The Black Hole," it was probably your first introduction to the space phenomena. Black holes are a region of space where the gravity is so strong that nothing can escape its grasp, including light, as explained by NASA. These celestial bodies usually pop up after a star dies. Matter is squashed down into an infinitesimally small "one-dimensional point" called a singularity, yet has so much mass that density and gravity become infinite, and space and time go on forever (via Physics of the Universe).

Since black holes are invisible to the naked eye, the only way you could tell one was close would be through gravitational magnification, a "lensing" effect that distorts stars around the event horizon, according to Astronomy. At least, that's what scientists think because they don't know for sure – NASA notes that all of the current speculations are based on Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity. This uncertainty gives science fiction writers and producers the freedom to come up with fantastical ideas to drive their movies along. But in this case, scientists think they have a pretty good idea of what would actually happen if someone got too close and fell into a black hole.