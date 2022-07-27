What Happens To A Star After It Gets Spaghettified By A Black Hole?

Of all the terrors that lurk in the depths of space, one class of object stands out above all others: black holes. If you were to venture close enough to a black hole, you'd be on a one way trip, experiencing a phenomenon called, delightfully enough, spaghettification. The forces of gravity pulling at your feet would stretch you out like a noodle, compressing your body horizontally while lengthening it vertically. As horrifying as this possibility is, no human has yet experienced it — but stars have, and new research helps us understand what happens to a star which gets so roundly squished by enormous gravity (via University of California, Berkeley).

Astronomers observed a star getting spaghettified by a black hole in 2019, when it ventured too close and was ripped apart. This process, technically called tidal disruption, happens because the gravity of the black hole is so strong that it pulls harder on one side of the object than the other, distorting it. And studying the after-effects of this violent interaction can help astronomers learn more about the massive forces of a black hole.

"One of the craziest things a supermassive black hole can do is to shred a star by its enormous tidal forces," said one of the authors of the study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomy Society, Wenbin Lu of University of California, Berkeley. "These stellar tidal disruption events are one of very few ways astronomers know the existence of supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies and measure their properties. However, due to the extreme computational cost in numerically simulating such events, astronomers still do not understand the complicated processes after a tidal disruption."