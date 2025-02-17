5 Of The Cheapest Cars With V12 Engines

"I firmly believe that everyone, who is worth anything at all, should own a 12-cylinder car before they die. Because there's nothing else like it." So goes the famous quote from renowned motoring journalist, David E. Davis, who referred to it as "one of the great operatic experiences of all time."

Short of something like a W16 Bugatti Veyron, owning the mechanical symphony of a V12 is the ultimate in automotive indulgence. Unfortunately for any first owners, V12 cars usually depreciate like unrefrigerated milk. However, it presents a tantalizing opportunity for any motoring enthusiasts chasing a performance bargain. Here, we will highlight five of the cheapest ways to join Club V12.

To the best of our knowledge, there haven't been any American V12s since the late '40s, so this listing will have a distinctly European flavor, although there is at least one Japanese car. Every car here is rear-wheel drive — as it is decreed in Leviticus — and we're opting for cool and interesting over "sensible".

Unless otherwise stated, prices are based on data from Classic.com. The cars chosen here are mostly available worldwide, and some potential choices have been excluded that are not available in the United States.