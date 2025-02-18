9 Of The Craziest Motorcycles From Mad Max

Tom Hardy plays Max who sports what is essentially a Yamaha YZF-R1 that has been heavily modified. Worthy of note is that this is one of five R1s used in the movie. The Yamaha YZF-R1 is known for being a high-performance road bike thanks to its speed and agility. It's actually an unusual choice for a desert setting, but this makes its modifications even more remarkable.

Advertisement

The Sand Dragster, as it's called, originally belonged to the Buzzards, a group of scavengers in the movie. In many ways, the bike showcases the characteristics of its origin gang. It is fast and nimble and portrays scavengers' aesthetic, as illustrated in its use for scouting, quick attacks, and high-speed sand travel. The bike is fitted with spiked armor, which we can see deterring attacks and damaging their vehicles during the movie.

The 2014 Yamaha YZF-R1 itself is a very reliable and quality build bike. At its heart is a 998cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve engine that gives riders approximately 182 hp at 12,500 RPM. It has an impressive six-speed constant mesh gearbox that makes it easier to control its over 440-pound frame. I spoke about the Dragster being fast, well that is thanks to the R1's speed, which can go up to 60 mph in just about 3 seconds. The R1 has since grown to be a staple of the motorcycle industry, with subsequent models getting even better. It's a shame the YZF-R1 will be discontinued for some regions this year.

Advertisement