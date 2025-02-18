9 Of The Craziest Motorcycles From Mad Max
Last year's release of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" saw an increase in interest for the Mad Max movie franchise. "Mad Max" is the creation of iconic Australian filmmaker George Miller. The five-film franchise premiered in 1979, with the latest one hitting theaters in May 2024. This film series tells the stories of an action-packed power struggle between tyrannical rulers and oppressed people desperate to escape a dystopian future post-apocalyptic wasteland ravaged by resource scarcity. That scarcity in turn results in social anarchy. It's a simple story with loads of action set pieces that make for a thrilling watch. What also makes for a thrilling watch is the variety of awesome customized and weaponized automobiles you get to see throughout the films.
Featuring in many high-speed desert chase action sequences, the motorcycles seen in the films are some of the most extraordinary and unforgettable ever to grace the cinema. Mostly they're stripped-down customized versions of some iconic bikes, meant to visually represent a chaotic, post-apocalyptic world. However they also offer insight into the personality traits of the characters that ride them. Here are nine of the craziest motorcycles featured in different Mad Max films.
Goose's Kawasaki KZ1000 — Mad Max
Starting off with the original "Mad Max" from 1979, we have a distinctly modified Kawasaki KZ1000. The bike belonged to Max's friend and partner in stopping crime, Jim "Goose" Rains. Goose, like Max, is a member of the Main Force Patrol (MFP), which is the policing unit of the film. The filmmakers chose the bike due to its use as a real-world police bike at the time. Goose's bike is as important to the story as he himself. It was at the center of several of the action sequences, and its sabotage was crucial to the character's defining accident near the end of the movie.
We don't know the exact year model that appears in the movie, but the Kawasaki KZ1000 is an icon of its generation, widely regarded as one of the most powerful superbikes of its time. It had a 1,015cc air-cooled four-stroke inline-four engine that would have given Goose around 83 hp and a top speed of about 130 mph on a five-speed manual transmission. As expected, it is heavily customized, but it's not like it needed any upgrades — it's already one of the coolest looking Kawasaki motorcycles ever. The custom job includes a high front windscreen, a boxy tail, and alloy wheels. It also incorporates a silver and blue paint color scheme. The custom job was done by La Parisienne in Melbourne, Australia.
Toecutter's Kawasaki Z1000 — Mad Max
Another character that sports a Kawasaki in "Mad Max" is Toecutter. An antagonist in the story, he belongs to a gang of bikers that instigates some of the movie's major conflicts. Other members of the gang also use the bike, as a form of uniformity. The Z1000 used here retains a raw and unpolished finish unlike that of Goose's MFP bike. This symbolically represents the contrast between the chaotic nature of the gang and the order of the police unit that tries to rein them in. The bike plays a pivotal role in illustrating the rise and fall of Toecutter's gang. They were notorious for terrorizing the highways as well as for their confrontations with Max and Goose.
Toecutter's Kawasaki Z1000 is a mildly customized bike when compared to the heavily altered vehicles of later Mad Max films. The bike was customized to have a dark and grim color scheme. It also had a similarly high front windscreen. But other than that, there is no notable alteration to distinguish its appearance from the real thing. In reality, the Z1000 is inseparable from the KZ1000 when it comes to specs. In fact, their names are used interchangeably in some markets, but some prefer to draw a distinction like we're doing here. It is the same naked sports bike with a 1,000cc engine and five-speed manual transmission.
Goose's Kawasaki KH250 — Mad Max
In the original "Mad Max," Goose also rode the KH250, another product of the Japanese manufacturer. The bike makes an all too brief appearance when the character's usual ride is put out of commission. He lays his charm and charisma on a young admirer who, in turn, lends him the bike as a replacement. So, in truth, it isn't Goose's bike but rather the young admirer's. Ownership clarification aside, the KH250 does its job here. Being an entry-level bike of its time, it provides a contrast to the more powerful and imposing KZ1000 Goose normally rides. This, in turn, adds to his character's ability to adapt and improvise while in the thick of it.
The 1976 Kawasaki KH250 was a popular bike in the '70s, particularly in Australia. It's a lightweight two-stroke sport bike with a 249cc air-cooled, inline-three engine at its heart. As an entry-level bike of the time, it produced a measly 26 hp at 7,000 RPM and could only reach a top speed of about 86 mph. The engine of the KH250 is well known for its distinct high-pitched sound, which is featured in the movie. Its appearance, unlike the others on this list, is left untouched as a way of adding a layer of realism to the film.
Wez's Kawasaki KZ1000 — Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
The second instalment of the Mad Max franchise came out two years later, and like the first, it featured some remarkable bikes. One of these is the Kawasaki KZ1000, which makes a second appearance on the list. The KZ1000 seems to be a favorite of the filmmakers, which is unsurprising as it is one of Kawasaki's most iconic bikes from the '70s. In the second movie, however, it is deployed differently. This time, it's not the gallant ride of the protagonist, but rather the menacing tool of the movie's central villain. This is none other than Wez, the psychotic henchman of Lord Humungus. Wez's ride is as iconic as his character. What sets it apart from the MFP patrol bike in the first movie is its customization.
The bike is stripped down to its bare essentials to look more aggressive and intimidating. It then features menacing spikes and mounts for weapons. The color scheme is blacked out with prominent fading on its body and tires to reflect Wez's unrefined and chaotic personality. It also did away with the sidebars and panels to reduce the bike's weight and trim. Additionally, the handlebars and seats were altered to include leather straps. For a character with a mohawk and chaps, the bike is very fitting. The bike is also central to some of the film's more iconic action sequences and stunts.
Mad Max's Sand Dragster — Mad Max: Fury Road
Tom Hardy plays Max who sports what is essentially a Yamaha YZF-R1 that has been heavily modified. Worthy of note is that this is one of five R1s used in the movie. The Yamaha YZF-R1 is known for being a high-performance road bike thanks to its speed and agility. It's actually an unusual choice for a desert setting, but this makes its modifications even more remarkable.
The Sand Dragster, as it's called, originally belonged to the Buzzards, a group of scavengers in the movie. In many ways, the bike showcases the characteristics of its origin gang. It is fast and nimble and portrays scavengers' aesthetic, as illustrated in its use for scouting, quick attacks, and high-speed sand travel. The bike is fitted with spiked armor, which we can see deterring attacks and damaging their vehicles during the movie.
The 2014 Yamaha YZF-R1 itself is a very reliable and quality build bike. At its heart is a 998cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve engine that gives riders approximately 182 hp at 12,500 RPM. It has an impressive six-speed constant mesh gearbox that makes it easier to control its over 440-pound frame. I spoke about the Dragster being fast, well that is thanks to the R1's speed, which can go up to 60 mph in just about 3 seconds. The R1 has since grown to be a staple of the motorcycle industry, with subsequent models getting even better. It's a shame the YZF-R1 will be discontinued for some regions this year.
Charlize's Beamer Bobber — Mad Max: Fury Road
Before the character got her own movie, Charlize Theron played the role of the fierce Furiosa in "Mad Max: Fury Road." In the movie, she very briefly mounts a bike when she journeys to escape Immortan Joe's Citadel. The bike would later be known as the Beamer Bobber. The Beamer Bobber is a rugged BMW-based custom bike that is based on the BMW R NineT. It is unofficially named after its BMW engine. In typical Mad Max fashion, the bike undergoes a series of modifications, though the Bobber's modifications are on the simple side. The result was minimal bodywork and exposed engine parts to give it a skeletal look and reduced weight.
The actual BMW R Nine T is one of the most successful motorcycles in the brand's history. It made its debut in 2014, a year before the film's release. It was advertised by the German manufacturers as the most customizable BMW, and the filmmakers bought into this. Unlike the matte-colored, wasteland-distressed appearance of the Beamer Bobber in the movie, the actual bike looks very refined. It has a blue and silver BMW color scheme that rhymes perfectly with its blacked-out tires, seat, and engine.
Bare Bones Belter — Mad Max: Fury Road
One of the prominent factions in the movie uses one of the craziest bikes in the entire franchise. The Rock Riders gang features in one of the most memorable action sequences in the movie. Their vehicle of choice is the Bare Bones Belter. This is essentially a heavily stripped-down version of the Yamaha YZ450F. The YZ450F is regarded as one of the best bikes Yamaha has ever produced. The 2014 model is used here, and though we don't really get to see it up close in the movie, we see it in action on numerous occasions.
The YZ450F has been a mainstay in Yamaha's lineup for decades. It underwent a major redesign and upgrade in 2010, and since then has been one of the most reliable bikes on the market. Yamaha claims the 450cc engine can produce nearly 55 hp. But it stands out for its nimbleness and handling that makes it suitable for stunt work within and outside movies. The bike is modified in the movie to look like scrapyard junk. Its rusty look and exposed engine ties into the raw, unhinged operations of the rock riders. It also includes additional fork legs that we later found did nothing for its stability and balance as they were empty inside.
Dr Dementus' Radial Chopper — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
When the casting for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" was released and Chris Hemsworth was announced to be playing Dr. Dementus, fans were excited. Dr. Dementus is the sort of character who would build a machine that reflects his warped sense of ingenuity and madness. And true to this, he rides a terrifying, highly modified chopper that's more than just a vehicle. It is a JRL Cycles radial engine motorcycle, which the filmmakers acquired exclusively for the movie, sporting Rotec R2800 aero engine.
The Radial Chopper is the personal transport and symbol of authority of the warlord in the wasteland. It has a custom chopper frame that is lengthened for a dramatic appearance. It also has a radial aircraft engine that produces a distinct sound for viewers and a haunting sound for adversaries in the movie. The radial chopper has a large front tire that is made all the more imposing by the elongated chassis. Its exposed engine is typical of Mad Max films. The difference is that this time, it's housed by a metal frame component that almost looks like a third middle wheel. This crazy iconic bike is sure to attract collector's and fan's interest alike. But with only six being made and Hemsworth keeping the bike after filming, they'll find it difficult to get their hands on one.
Dr. Dementus' R18 Chariot — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Dr. Dementus somehow manages to top the Radial Chopper with what is his usual vehicle of choice in the movie — the R18-Powered Chariot. Hemsworth's character uses a distinct motorcycle chariot made up of three BMW R18s. Dementus ties these three bikes together and controls them using reins like an actual chariot. Its design is both useful for offensive maneuvers and rapid chase sequences as we see in the movie.
The R18 is BMW's first full-fat cruiser and is considered to be one of its most underrated bikes. This $15,000 bike is loaded with rider assistance tech, such as adaptive cruise control for bikes. It has a 1,802cc engine that can generate up to 91 hp and 116 lb-ft of torque. With the chariot employing three, we can speculate it produces 273 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque. The appearance of one of these R18 bikes is what I'd describe as a non-wasteland ultra-refined version of the Radial Chopper. It has a slightly larger front tire with an elongated chassis. Its color scheme is outstanding, with a glossy black and silver finish that makes it look very premium. But if you think it's a real looker, then you should check out the R18 B Heavy Duty that is sure to take your breath away.