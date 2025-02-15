Every Porsche Sports Car Model With A Front-Mounted Engine

While the early history of Porsche was dominated by cars with engines mounted either behind the rear axle or behind the driver, the company has produced quite a few vehicles with engines mounted in the front, ahead of the driver.

The switch to front-mounted engines in Porsche vehicles came about largely as a result of internal bickering between members of the two powerful families that owned and ran Porsche. These families were the Porsches and the Piëchs. Ferry Porsche, son of company founder Ferdinand Porsche, resolved this problem in 1972 by ruling that both families would cease to run the company on a daily basis. Instead, there would be new, non-family management in charge. What the new Porsche management did would not be up for debate, by Ferry Porsche or any other family member.

Thus freed of any ties to old ways of doing things, Porsche management blazed a new trail, which included a number of sports cars with front-mounted engines. But first, a look at the original Porsche model that came with a front-mounted engine ...

