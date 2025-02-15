These Hulking Electric Trucks Will Soon Worsen What They Were Destined To Fix

There has been a clear trend observable in the global EV market for the past few years. If it's big, it sells. That approach, however, is defeating the fundamental purpose of electric cars. EVs marked their arrival with a massive hype around their environmental appeal, and how they were reducing the pollution burden as well as ownership costs compared to combustion engine rides. According to a fresh analysis published in the PLOS Sustainability and Transformation journal, EVs with bigger batteries are not reducing greenhouse gas emissions against fossil-fuel-based cars in the expected fashion.

Moreover, they end up requiring 75% more critical minerals, and the carbon dioxide emissions tied to their assembly from scratch are also 70% higher. In a nutshell, the ever-increasing size of electric vehicles is putting the supposed environmental gains in the reverse gear. "The true energy consumption and lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions are hidden from consumers," Perry Gottesfeld, author of the paper, told SlashGear.

"The current US EPA MPGe that is consumer-facing on all new vehicle stickers only accounts for electricity consumption during the use stage but ignores the energy needed to mine, refine and manufacture the lithium-ion battery," says Gottesfeld, currently serving as the Executive Director of Occupational Health at Knowledge International. The underlying problem here is the customer preference for SUVs and other large-format electric cars, which come equipped with hulking battery packs. As per an analysis by the International Energy Agency, of the nearly 600 models of electric cars available globally, two-thirds fall in the "large vehicles and SUV" class.

