Ram's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Might Be This Year's Funniest Commercial
Ram's big ad for the 2025 Super Bowl opens as a young girl with golden locks makes her way up to a cabin in the woods where she will presumably encounter the three bears from the familiar story. However, the story takes a turn when she is quickly replaced by Glen Powell as "a rugged woodsy dude." Powell's Goldilocks character is not satisfied with the beds or the porridge waiting inside the cabin but finds the three 2025 Ram truck models parked outside the window to be "juuuust right."
The first Ram he samples — as Van Halen's "Panama" bursts from the speakers — is the Ram 2500 Rebel. The rugged-woodsy Goldilocks takes the 2500 Rebel "to pick up some dinner." However, in Goldilocks' "fantastical world" dinner is a large dragon that attempts to roast both our hero and the Ram 2500 Rebel before being subdued and placed into a dragon-sized smoker towed behind the truck.
After dinner, Goldilocks trades in the 2500 Rebel for the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger gas-electric truck and drives into the woods to "flex his artistic muscles." Using the Ramcharger's electrical outlets, Goldilocks uses two corded-electric chainsaws — which sound oddly like gas-powered chainsaws — to carve a statue of himself from a tree stump.
For the final act, our hero jumps the 2025 Ram RHO over a volcano before snapping back to reality — A reality where Uncle Glen is reading "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" to his niece and nephew.
Is the 2025 Ram 2500 Rebel capable of towing a dragon-sized smoker?
The 2025 Ram 2500 Rebel has a starting MSRP of $68,940, but it doesn't offer many options some of Ram's other models. For instance, the 2500 Rebel is only available as a Crew Cab configuration with a six-foot four-inch truck bed. In addition, it only comes with a four-wheel drive drivetrain. The base powertrain includes the 6.4L HEMI V8 with 405 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, while the optional 6.7L Cummins HO Turbo Diesel engine delivers 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are backed by eight speed automatic transmissions.
All this power means that the towing capacity for the 2024 Ram 2500 Rebel equipped with the Cummins Turbo Diesel engine maxes out at 20,000 pounds when properly equipped. However, the HEMI engine option provides the most payload capacity, up to 3,680 pounds. While Ram hasn't released towing and payload capacity data for the 2025 Ram 2500 Rebel, towing values are likely to increase due to the model's newly available HO Cummins engine.
Primitive Pits, a producer of portable pit BBQ smokers, says its large, 1,000-gallon, smoker trailer weighs in at about 3,750 pounds and can cook 26 briskets at one time. Adding wood for the smoker and all the choice dragon cuts could push the total weight to 10,000 pounds, about half of the 2500 Rebel's capacity.
Is the Ram 1500 Ramcharger a good electrical power source?
The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger combines gasoline and electric battery power to fill the gap between traditional gas-powered Ram trucks and the forthcoming electrified Ram REV. However, don't be fooled into thinking the Ramcharger is like other hybrid-powertrain vehicles. Whereas most hybrids use battery-electric-powered motors to boost performance and efficiency of the familiar gas-engine powertrain, the Ramcharger operates primarily on battery-electric power.
Under ideal driving conditions, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger's fully charged 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack should provide an incredible 690 miles. Recharging the battery is easy when using a Level 1 or Level 2 charger at home, or plugging into a 400-volt Level 3 charger to quickly add up to 50 miles of all-electric range in about 10 minutes. Peace of mind comes from the onboard 130-kilowatt generator powered by the familiar 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine that's capable of recharging the truck's battery pack on the go. The generator also supplies extra electrical power to the driveline when needed.
The Ramcharger is designed to produce 663 peak horsepower with up to 615 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to propel the truck from zero to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds and provide a targeted towing capacity of 14,000 pounds along with a maximum payload capacity of 2,625 pounds. There's also 12 kilowatts of accessible electrical power strategically placed around the truck for your electric chainsaw needs.
Can the 2025 Ram RHO really jump over an active volcano?
As an off-road-inspired pickup truck, the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is better than the outgoing TRX in many ways. While it (almost) literally flies with the 540-horsepower High Output 3.0L twin turbo Hurricane inline-six cylinder engine under its hood pushing out 521 lb-ft of torque, jumping over an active volcano is likely to void the warranty.
While the 540-horsepower Ram RHO is less powerful than the 702-horsepower TRX, the RHO replaces brute force with improved off-road prowess for a more budget-friendly horses per dollar basis. The math works out to about $133 per horsepower given the RHO's $69,995 MSRP and $1,995 destination charge. The 2024 TRX Final Edition started at $119,620, making its 702 horsepower average out to around $170 per pony.
Another impressive attribute of the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is its independent-front and five-link coil rear suspension. Combined with the Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shock absorbers and standard 35-inch off-road tires, the truck has 11.8 inches of ground clearance with 13 inches of suspension travel up front and 14 inches at the rear.
Maximum off-road traction comes from full-time four-wheel-drive provided by the BorgWarner active transfer case and an electronic locking differential in the Dana 60 rear axle. All of that technology is simplified by selecting one of the nine drive modes. Some of our favorites include Sport and Auto. Of course, the included Baja mode may be best suited to jumping active volcanos if the need ever arises.