Ram's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Might Be This Year's Funniest Commercial

Ram's big ad for the 2025 Super Bowl opens as a young girl with golden locks makes her way up to a cabin in the woods where she will presumably encounter the three bears from the familiar story. However, the story takes a turn when she is quickly replaced by Glen Powell as "a rugged woodsy dude." Powell's Goldilocks character is not satisfied with the beds or the porridge waiting inside the cabin but finds the three 2025 Ram truck models parked outside the window to be "juuuust right."

The first Ram he samples — as Van Halen's "Panama" bursts from the speakers — is the Ram 2500 Rebel. The rugged-woodsy Goldilocks takes the 2500 Rebel "to pick up some dinner." However, in Goldilocks' "fantastical world" dinner is a large dragon that attempts to roast both our hero and the Ram 2500 Rebel before being subdued and placed into a dragon-sized smoker towed behind the truck.

After dinner, Goldilocks trades in the 2500 Rebel for the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger gas-electric truck and drives into the woods to "flex his artistic muscles." Using the Ramcharger's electrical outlets, Goldilocks uses two corded-electric chainsaws — which sound oddly like gas-powered chainsaws — to carve a statue of himself from a tree stump.

For the final act, our hero jumps the 2025 Ram RHO over a volcano before snapping back to reality — A reality where Uncle Glen is reading "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" to his niece and nephew.