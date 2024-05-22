Who Makes The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO's Engine & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

For the past few years, the high performance model of the hugely popular Ram 1500 pickup truck has been the TRX model, which was first introduced in the 2021 model year. With its 6.2L Hemi V8 Hellcat supercharged engine under the hood, this truck was an absolute powerhouse, able to generate 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. However, the 2024 model years saw the end of both the 1500 TRX model and the entire Hemi V8 engine line that had been a staple of Chryslers, Jeeps, Dodges, Rams, and more for decades. Despite the TRX going away, that doesn't mean Ram isn't ditching a higher performance version of the 1500.

Instead, the 2025 model year will see the introduction of the Ram 1500 RHO, and while the actual RHO acronym hasn't been spelled out, it is safe to assume that the phrase "High Output" is involved. In many respects, this is very much in line with what the TRX was doing. However, it does not feature a Hemi V8 engine — or any other V8 engine for that matter.

Instead, Ram opted to choose a High Output 3.0L inline-six engine for this particular truck, named the Hurricane, with the standard output version serving the base 1500. In terms of size, that is a massive decrease from the hulking 6.1L Hemi V8, and with that does come a drop in power. That does not mean the Hurricane engine has no merit, evidenced by its increased usage over several Stellantis brands.