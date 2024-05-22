Who Makes The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO's Engine & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?
For the past few years, the high performance model of the hugely popular Ram 1500 pickup truck has been the TRX model, which was first introduced in the 2021 model year. With its 6.2L Hemi V8 Hellcat supercharged engine under the hood, this truck was an absolute powerhouse, able to generate 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. However, the 2024 model years saw the end of both the 1500 TRX model and the entire Hemi V8 engine line that had been a staple of Chryslers, Jeeps, Dodges, Rams, and more for decades. Despite the TRX going away, that doesn't mean Ram isn't ditching a higher performance version of the 1500.
Instead, the 2025 model year will see the introduction of the Ram 1500 RHO, and while the actual RHO acronym hasn't been spelled out, it is safe to assume that the phrase "High Output" is involved. In many respects, this is very much in line with what the TRX was doing. However, it does not feature a Hemi V8 engine — or any other V8 engine for that matter.
Instead, Ram opted to choose a High Output 3.0L inline-six engine for this particular truck, named the Hurricane, with the standard output version serving the base 1500. In terms of size, that is a massive decrease from the hulking 6.1L Hemi V8, and with that does come a drop in power. That does not mean the Hurricane engine has no merit, evidenced by its increased usage over several Stellantis brands.
Becoming a high output Stellantis favorite
The High Output 3.0L Hurricane I6 engine did not begin its life in the Ram 1500 RHO. It actually made its debut in a different Stellantis brand with the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Unlike the RHO, the version that was used for that vehicle was the standard output version of the Hurricane, not the high output engine. 2025 is the first year its use will expand outside of the Jeep family, and along with the Ram 1500 RHO, it will be seen in the Dodge Charger. These are all very different types of vehicles, but that points to the versatility of this particular engine.
While some will miss the capabilities of a V8 engine being able to pass the 700 horsepower mark, the Hurricane engine still manages to put up quite respectable numbers. It is able to generate 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque when under the hood of a 1500 RHO. Although this is the performance version, the 1500 is also a truck made to handle off-road driving a lot more, which helps to balance out the decrease in horsepower.
This still may not seem like enough power for people, but when you consider that the standard Ram 1500 comes with a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine that maxes out at 305 horsepower, the High Output Hurricane should impress. It may not be a V8 lovers dream, but for those looking for one of the best-selling trucks in the United States with a bit more power — and costs less than a TRX — then the 1500 RHO will do just fine.