Why Your Check Engine Light May Be On After Getting Gas

One of the most common reasons for a Check Engine light after refueling is a loose gas cap. The sensors in your vehicle's fuel system are designed to monitor fuel vapors and prevent them from escaping. If the cap isn't tightly secured — or if you accidentally leave it off — these sensors will quickly detect a pressure loss and trigger the warning light. Thankfully, after tightening the cap properly, the check engine light should disappear within a few miles or drive cycles. However, if the cap is secure and the light stays on, it could point to a deeper issue. For example, a leaky connector, a faulty gas pump seal, or a damaged sensor could be to blame. These issues will likely require a visit to a service center for diagnosis.

Advertisement

Another cause of the Check Engine light after refueling is overfilling the tank. When you fill the tank too much, liquid fuel can cover the vapor intake hole. This would allow the gas to be drawn into the charcoal canister, which is responsible for absorbing the fuel vapors and storing them for later use. This disrupts the vapor recovery system, which causes damage that triggers the Check Engine light. The EVAP system is made up of valves, rubber hoses, and a canister. Any issues with these often lead to expensive repairs — sometimes costing hundreds of dollars.

If there are issues with other components of the fuel system, such as the bad fuel-cap gasket or a damaged vacuum hose, the system may fail to maintain the correct pressure. This can also set off the check engine light, indicating the need for attention.

Advertisement