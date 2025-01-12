Why Your Check Engine Light Is On After An Oil Change

Few things are more frustrating for drivers than the dreaded check engine light, which signals a potential problem with the car's engine without providing a specific hint about the issue. This frustration only grows when the light turns on after an oil change. You're left questioning whether you should drive your car if the check engine light flashes. And what should've been simple maintenance suddenly feels like a much bigger issue.

Advertisement

As someone who has spent years working in automotive diagnostics and maintenance, I've come across many instances of the check engine light illuminating either during routine maintenance or a few hours or days after it's complete. Sometimes, the light may be accompanied by symptoms like engine noises and fuel consumption issues. However, there are easy ways to fix these post-oil-change issues.

While there are a few reasons your check engine light may be on, the good news is that, in most cases, the causes are minor and, therefore, easy to diagnose and fix. During an oil change, small errors — like a loose oil cap — can lead to this warning light. Sometimes, it's a matter of resetting the vehicle's computer system, and other times, it involves taking a closer look under the hood.

Advertisement

Ignoring the issue can lead to problems with the car's performance or even repairs that could eventually set you back hundreds if not thousands of dollars. So why is the check engine light on after an oil change, and what can you do about it?