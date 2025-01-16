VSA Light On Honda Accord: What It Means & Why It Won't Turn Off

If the VSA light on your Honda Accord remains steadily illuminated and doesn't turn off automatically, it could indicate that the system has been turned off using the VSA override button, which is located under the steering wheel. Oftentimes, drivers may accidentally hit the override button and deactivate the system, causing the VSA light to stay on until it is re-enabled. Issues with tire sizes can also trigger the VSA light. As mentioned, one of the parameters measured by the VSA system depends on the wheel speed data, and this is based on uniform wheels. So, using mismatched or undersized tires, such as a temporary spare, can confuse the system.

Damaged wheel speed sensors or their damaged wiring also cause the VSA light to turn on. Like the ABS, VSA depends on sensors to pull the right data and make the right corrections. Any malfunction of these sensors can cause the system to shut down, automatically triggering the dreaded light. Similarly, Honda uses soy-based wiring insulation. While eco-friendly, this wiring can attract rodents, which can chew wires that disrupt the system. A blown fuse on the VSA circuit panel can also cause the light to turn on.

In some cases, the sustained VSA light may be related to the engine or emission systems. The Accord, like many of the brand's cars, comes with the Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) system, which uses the Variable Valve-Timing and Lift Electronic Control (or VTEC) to deactivate some cylinders when the vehicle isn't running at full power. Though it's efficient, it can lead to spark plug fouling, leading to engine misfires that disable the VSA. In other rare cases, the VSA light issue may stem from a VSA modulator failure, which was actually the result of a recent 2022 Civic recall. This is a complex component that requires professional diagnostics and repair. If the VSA light remains on after checking all these issues, you should have a qualified technician restore or replace the system.

