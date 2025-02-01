6 Top-Rated DSLR Camera Bags For Travel
As one gets older, time seems to be moving faster. If you don't take time to be present, it can be difficult to truly sear a memory into your brain. Thankfully, it's now possible to do this without breaking the bank. In the past, we've talked about how the latest generation of smartphones already take great pictures. Not to mention, most people don't even scratch the surface of what their iPhone Camera app or Samsung Galaxy camera can do.
However, for some people, nothing really beats the quality, control, and overall experience of using a DSLR camera. Unlike smartphones, there's something oddly comforting about holding a device only designed to do one thing and do it well. With a DSLR, you can capture photos more intimately without the constant distraction of other apps, potential privacy concerns, and endless notifications, as well as be able to control so many photographic elements in just a few clicks.
Once you've gone through the hurdle of buying a new camera, the next challenge is being able to find the right bag for it (and maybe even everything else you need while you shoot). To help you decide, we've narrowed down some of the highest-rated DSLR camera bag options that you buy for yourself today. While we have more information about how they were chosen at the end, we generally selected camera bag options that can suit a range of needs that different photographers may have when they travel, whether it be casually or professionally.
CADeN Camera Backpack
With over 11,000 photographers giving it 4.7 stars on average, the CADeN camera backpack is definitely a top-rated bag for a reason. Available in two colors (black and green) and four sizes, there's a lot of flexibility depending on how much camera gear you regularly need to bring when you travel. In its smallest size, it's priced at $35.99, but it can also go up to $109.99 if you get the largest version. If you're not sure what size to get, the smallest version can hold two camera units, four lenses, and a 14-inch laptop. On the other hand, the larger variants let you store up to two DSLR units, as well as up to seven lenses, and a 15.6-inch laptop. However, the actual capacity will depend on the type of lenses you plan to use, such as their length.
That said, you can move around the Velcro spacers, expand them, or use them with detachable trolley rods. CADeN proudly mentions that its 18-millimeter spacers not only has shockproof mechanisms, but all models also come with specialized load bearing technology, which includes ventilating fabric, ergonomic straps, and other back support features. In terms of durability, the anti-scratch fabric and reinforced stitching can hold it together for rough users. They also have side pockets made of mesh that can hold tripods, water bottles, or even trekking poles for outdoor photographers. Plus, they have accompanying rain covers, for those who plan to travel to wet places with their gear.
Tarion Camera Backpack
Best suited for outdoor photographers, the Tarion camera backpack is everything someone who likes to shoot wild things would appreciate, especially if you usually like to bring your entire workflow with you on the road. In fact, it's one of those bags that truly have a home for everything you'll need with removable compartments for lens, flash, battery, and other accessories. At the back, there is a separate compartment that can hold a 15-inch laptop, and if you ever get tired of photography, you can easily turn it into a regular backpack.
If you love doing those long exposure shots of sunsets or the stars, you can use the straps underneath the back to carry large-sized tripods. Plus, it has a waterproof cover that you can easily add on when you're out and about, so it's great for those hikes that require you to go through rain forests or muddy terrain. And the best part? The Tarion camera backpack does all of this with its light, 1.87 pounds frame, so the bag itself won't add significant weight.
On Amazon, the majority of almost 7,000 reviewers have sung this backpack praises and have given it an average rating of 4.7 stars. For only $58.99, you can get the standard version of just the backpack, which is available in six colors (black, blue, green, grey, or purple). However, it also comes in bundles that include a protective camera wrap, 4-in-1 camera strap, or camera lens case.
Amazon Basics Large DSLR Gadget Bag
If you want a high capacity bag but hate wearing backpacks, Amazon Basics ships two versions of their Large DSLR Gadget Bags. At $32.57, the gray interior version measures 15 x 3.11 x 4.65 inches and can fit one camera unit, as well as three small lenses that can be separated across different compartments. On the other hand, the orange interior version has slightly larger interior dimensions at 12.75 x 8 x 9.75 inches, which gives it more storage space for $50.34.
Regardless, both bags have similar features that make them ideal for people who don't exactly like backpacks, like padded shoulder straps and the option to carry it like a duffle. Inside there is one zippered pocket, which is great for keeping extra memory cards, cords, and other small items. Additionally, there are three external pockets, which you can use to keep items that you need to access quickly or frequently and straps designed to carry tripods on the underside of the bag.
Collectively, the two similar bags have nabbed an average of 4.6 stars from over 31,500 reviewers. In general, many people like its compact nature and how premium it feels despite the affordable price point. While you're at it, you might even want to get a 50-inch Amazon Basics portable camera tripod to your cart too. With over 180,000 reviews that have given it an average of 4.5 stars, the $16.79 stand can be the perfect companion for your travels with your DSLR.
Topixdeals Camera Bag
Should you want to protect their camera, but want a more vintage vibe, the Topixdeals Canon Camera Bag offers a good middle ground. The Topixdeals bag is designed with a PU brown leather exterior, as well as gold hardware and an adjustable strap. With its removable cotton liner, you can travel knowing that it ticks all the major protection boxes: waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof.
Measuring 8.2 x 5.5 x 7.8 inches, the Topixdeals bag can fit most DSLR cameras across major camera brands. However, you might need to confirm whether your particular camera lens can be accommodated as well, especially it's on the long side. Apart from the main camera compartment, there are also pockets at the sides where you can keep your cables, lens caps, and extra camera batteries. Plus, its pockets can also be used to hold personal items like wallets and phones. On Amazon, the Topixdeals Camera Bag sells for $24.99 and has an average rating of 4.2 stars from over 500 camera owners.
Mosiso Camera Sling Bag
For something small but mighty, the Mosiso camera sling bag might be right up your alley. While it's not ideal for people who like long lenses, it's perfect for casual travelers who enjoy taking good photos. In general, this sling bag is 15.7 x 9.06 x 4.08 inches, so it doesn't look too bulky for smaller-sized people. Split into two main sections, you can use the upper section for small items or personal accessories, like wallets or keys. Although, it also has a hidden pocket located at the back of the bag, which is perfect if you like to do travel photography in low-key sketchy locations wherein petty theft is common.
On the other hand, you can use the lower compartment for your main DSLR camera unit and extra lens. All the modular inserts are removable, so you can move them around to make room for other items, like spare batteries or flash. Using its slide open and full open design, it's the most accessible option on this list. Plus, it has a string section and strap on the side to secure small tripods.
Available in 17 different colors, it's a great bag option for people who don't like carrying too much gear and don't want to settle for boring bag colors. Although, the black option is the cheapest model available, starting at $39.99. If you want it in colors like beige or army green, you can expect to spend a little more at $42.99.
Bagsmart Camera Bag
When it comes to planning your vacation digital lookbook, it can be challenging to find a camera bag that won't mess up your outfits. After all, while many of the options in this list can do a great job of protecting your gear, they don't always match your vibe. For the travelers who don't want to compromise their fashion sense, there's probably a Bagsmart's canvas camera bag for you. Apart from the standard black, it's available in several base colors (khaki, white, and pink), so you can easily get one in your preferred color palette. With prices starting at $27.99, it holds a rating of 4.6 stars from almost 3,000 travelers on Amazon.
Due to its size, it's ideal for day trips with an extra art lens or two that can help you take elegant film-like photos. Made of water-repellant canvas, this bag can handle drizzles here and there on its own, but it also comes with a waterproof rain cover that you can bring if you're planning to go to more tropical destinations. With a magnetic buckle, it can also be easy to adjust the basic camera settings while you're on the go. Great for light travelers, it has a luggage strap that you can use to secure it to your hand carry when you're passing through airport security. Not to mention, the canvas bag has a front pocket that's large enough for extra memory cards, power banks, maps, passports, and even plane tickets.
How we chose these DSLR camera bags
To select these DSLR camera bags, we took into consideration the needs of different types of photographers and the bags that may be best suited to accompany them. First, we considered the different types of bags, such as backpacks, sling bags, and duffel bags. Next, we noted down additional accessories and tools that may be part of some photographers' arsenal like tripods, lenses, flash systems, or laptops for editing. Then, we looked into a range of sizes that can fit everything from just the unit, a few items, or a whole arsenal (for professionals).
Once we got the basics down, we isolated some added features, such as waterproofing, unique compartments, and accessibility, which matters to photographers that typically work outdoors or in more difficult weather conditions. We made sure to only include bags that have been rated at least four stars from more than 500 reviews. With this, we know that the manufacturers more or less produce bags that are consistent in quality. Lastly, we considered things like aesthetics, especially for fashion-conscious travelers.