Laptop Screen Flickering? Here Are A Few Fixes To Try

One of the worst ways you can possibly start your day is by opening your laptop, with plans to have an extremely productive day and finally tackle your overwhelming to-do list, only to be greeted with a flickering screen. While most manufacturers make quite reliable and sturdy laptops these days, even the most expensive of laptops aren't immune to hardware and software issues.

Advertisement

One hardware issue that is fairly common is a flickering laptop screen. Some users may notice their screen flickering only when they use certain apps or in specific situations, while for others, the issue can be so severe that it renders the laptop practically useless. Either way, a flickering laptop screen can be incredibly frustrating, and you will likely feel the urge to rush to the nearest repair store.

However, before you do (and potentially spend hundreds of dollars), there are a few fixes worth trying that might solve the problem and save you both a trip and money. Be sure to start with the basics, such as restarting your laptop and ensuring it's updated to the latest software version. Keep in mind that the guide below will focus on laptops running the Windows operating system. In case your MacBook's screen is flickering and you aren't willing to visit the Apple Store just yet, we've covered reasons why your MacBook's screen may be flickering and how you can fix it.

Advertisement