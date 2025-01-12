How To See What Graphics Card Is In Your PC

There are multiple components that make a computer, the most prominent of which include the CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage. Not only do these parts play a pivotal role in your PC's overall performance, but they can also be relatively easy to upgrade on desktop computers. For those who play demanding games, edit videos, or rely on their machines for 3D modeling, the graphics card is one of the more critical components.

Knowing which graphics card you own can be beneficial in a few different ways. First, it can help you figure out if your PC can handle certain games. Platforms such as Steam list the minimum and recommended hardware configurations for most games, and this serves as a good way to discern whether you should purchase the title or not. Being informed about your current PC specs will also help you pick the right upgrades down the line. There are Nvidia graphics cards for every budget, but it's crucial to understand how their tiering system works to yield the most bang for your buck.

If you own a Windows laptop or desktop PC, there are multiple ways to find out which hardware components it is powered by. By the end of this read, you will be able to check which graphics card your PC has, in addition to other useful information like the amount of VRAM.

