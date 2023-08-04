Why Your MacBook Screen Is Flickering, And How To Fix It

Apple's MacBooks are reliable laptops, thanks to a combination of powerful hardware and software updates that keep them running for years. But like any electronic device, they can have their fair share of hardware problems. MacBooks come with a one-year standard warranty that covers most defects, but if you don't have an extended AppleCare+ plan, you'll need to troubleshoot any issues outside the warranty period on your own, or as a last resort, contact Apple Support about repairs.

Although it isn't a widespread issue, some MacBook owners may notice their screen flickering. In some cases, this can be a minor flicker, noticeable only when using certain apps. In other cases, flickering is a more serious problem, distorting the images on the screen with vertical lines and making the laptop hard to use. While the screen flickering can be a hardware problem, there are a few fixes you can try before taking your MacBook in for service.