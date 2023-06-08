Apple M2 Pro Vs. M2 Max: Which Next-Gen Chip Should Power Your Next Machine?

Announced in January 2023, the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max are improved variants of the M2 system-on-a-chip (SoC), which integrates a CPU, GPU, and NPU (which Apple calls the "Neural Engine") into a single component. Sharing a 5 nm manufacturing process, the M2 Pro and M2 Max pack far more transistors into each SoC than their predecessors, significantly improving their power.

They have been further fine-tuned for the workflows oftentimes used by professionals who have MacBook Pro devices. Both SoCs promise better power efficiency and performance than the M2, equivalent M1, and Intel processors, especially in applications requiring graphics chops. As such, they now provide the best possible alternatives to the Mac Mini, Studio, and Pro for those who need portability without sacrificing too much power.

Even though Apple recently revealed the M2 Ultra at WWDC 2023, the M2 Pro and M2 Max aren't going anywhere. The currently top-tier M2 Max is currently available in the 14 and 16-inch variants of the MacBook Pro, as well as the new Mac Studio. Meanwhile, the M2 Pro is available in the same MacBook Pros as the M2 Max, and is also an available upgrade on the Mac Mini.

Performance-wise, the M2 Pro Macbook Pro and Mac Mini perform very similarly under most circumstances, while the Mac Studio could yield similar results when it releases in mid-June.