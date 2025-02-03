Tips To Optimize Your Apple Watch For Accurate Count Of Calories Burned

When you invest in a smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 10, a side benefit is you're getting a device that can help you achieve your fitness goals. The Apple Watch is known for its health features, one of the most important being its ability to count how many calories you burn throughout the day. Whether you're trying to lose weight or preparing for a marathon, knowing your daily calorie expenditure can help you track your progress, adjust your diet as needed, and get the most out of your workouts. The bottom line — knowing this information can help you stay healthy and reach your fitness goals.

Advertisement

However, things can go wrong if your Apple Watch isn't calculating your calories burned correctly. After all, if you think you're burning more calories during the day than you really are, you might overeat without realizing it, slowing your progress toward getting to your ideal weight. That's why a common question among Apple Watch wearers is: How does the Apple Watch calculate burned calories, and is it accurate?

Your Apple Watch uses a measurement called energy expenditure (EE) to calculate your total calories burned. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, most wearables struggle with accurate energy expenditure measurements, but the Apple Watch generally performs better than the competition, although it does overestimate EE typically. The good news is that you can optimize your Apple Watch to improve the accuracy of its calories burned readings.

Advertisement