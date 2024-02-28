3 Ways Apple Watch Can Help Remind You To Get Up And Move Around

This may come as a surprise, but the Apple Watch can act as more than just a timepiece. You can also use Apple's wrist-mounted smart device to keep an eye on a number of health and fitness-related metrics, and monitor (or even encourage) daily activity.

Okay, sure, it's not a major revelation to anyone who's been following (or has owned) the Apple Watch for any length of time. But it can still be a useful tool when it comes to getting us to step away from our desks every so often in the name of our own personal health.

Whether that means simply standing up and stretching for a few minutes or going for a walk during the day depends on what you hope to get out of it, but the options are there. You can set up your Apple Watch without much fuss, or go more in-depth with it to create personalized exercise plans. It all comes down to you.