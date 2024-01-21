How Accurate Is The Apple Watch's Heart Rate Monitor?

The pursuit of a healthy lifestyle is ongoing, which is why companies like Apple took the initiative to provide tools designed to be part of a solution. Apple's signature wearable, the Apple Watch, has been providing health monitoring options since its first iteration in 2015, offering users the chance to keep up with their vitals in real time.

With the Apple Watch, users no longer had to wait until a doctor's visit or awkwardly sit at a public machine in their local grocer to see their heart rate. With a few quick taps, it would be displayed right on their wrist. Of course, with the first wearables, the efficacy of the built-in sensors came into question, especially since the Apple Watch wasn't necessarily a fitness device.

While studies found that the original Apple Watch achieved a 99.9% accuracy in tests against a professional clinical pulse oximeter, there have been nine new Apple Watch releases since. Consistency in results across generations is never a guarantee, as a 2017 study found when heart rate accuracy was tested once again only to find a slight near 2% dip in the original 99.9% accuracy.

Though logic would suggest that the newest Apple Watch would provide the most accurate results, it's better to do a deep dive into real results to ensure you're trusting the right devices with your health.