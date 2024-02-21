How To Manually Add A Workout To Your Apple Watch

There are many reasons why someone would own an Apple Watch, plenty of which revolve around personal fitness. Though, while the watch tracks metrics like movement, heart rate, sleep, and even your wrist temperature, there will be times when you have to tell it to do so. At least at first.

Beyond monitoring various health factors, this also applies to physical workouts. With the right prep you can have your Apple Watch ready to keep track of your runs, walks, aerobics, or pretty much any other form of fitness you want to take part in.

Fortunately, it isn't difficult to set up — so long as you know what to do. And once you have the process down you should have no trouble keeping track of your workouts with one or two taps on your wrist. Even workouts that you missed out on tracking can still be added to your ongoing health metrics, so long as you don't mind putting the numbers in yourself.