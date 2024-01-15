How To View Your Wrist Temperature Data With An Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Ultra isn't just bigger than its non-Ultra counterparts — it also offers a few additional features along with generally more intricate measurements for health tracking, GPS location, and so on. In particular, there's the Wrist Temperature Tracking option that uses two different temperature monitoring sensors to let you know how warm (or cold) you get while sleeping. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9 also support this feature, but Apple Watch SE users are out of luck, as the budget wearable lacks the sensors necessary to detect temperatures.
Apple is quick to note that this shouldn't be used as a stand-in for proper medical information — meaning you shouldn't use it in place of a thermometer and definitely not as a means of self-diagnosing. Seriously, talk to a medical professional if you think something might be going on. However, the company does believe the feature can be useful for figuring out an approximate period or ovulation schedule.
All you have to do (once the feature is properly set up) is wear your Apple Watch with temperature support to bed. Then you can freely view your stats and move ahead from there. But to reiterate: this is in no way a substitute for professional medical care.
How to check your temperature on an Apple Watch
Prepping and using wrist temperature tracking is fairly simple in watchOS 9 and 10.
- Open the Sleep app on your Apple Watch, then follow the on-screen instructions to set up Sleep Tracking.
- Wear your Apple Watch to bed, making sure Sleep Focus is turned on before you snooze. Repeat this process for several nights so that your Apple Watch can determine your average baseline temperature.
- To check your wrist temperature values, open the Health app on the iPhone that's paired with your Apple Watch.
- Select Browse, then choose the Body Measurements option.
- Tap Wrist Temperature to view a chart of your recorded numbers. You can also tap on the chart to "zoom in" and view more detailed information on a given point.
- To turn off wrist temperature tracking in watchOS 9, open the Apple Watch app on your paired iPhone and select My Watch.
- Select the My Privacy option, then turn off the toggle next to Wrist Temperature.
- Or in watchOS 10, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and select My Watch, then choose Privacy and turn off the Wrist Temperature toggle.
- Alternatively in watchOS 10, you can open your Apple Watch's Settings app and select Privacy & Security.
- Tap the Health option, choose Wrist Temperature, then toggle off the Wrist Temperature option.
Be aware that, due to a number of internal and external variables, it's perfectly normal for temperature readings to fluctuate a bit from night to night.