How To View Your Wrist Temperature Data With An Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra isn't just bigger than its non-Ultra counterparts — it also offers a few additional features along with generally more intricate measurements for health tracking, GPS location, and so on. In particular, there's the Wrist Temperature Tracking option that uses two different temperature monitoring sensors to let you know how warm (or cold) you get while sleeping. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9 also support this feature, but Apple Watch SE users are out of luck, as the budget wearable lacks the sensors necessary to detect temperatures.

Apple is quick to note that this shouldn't be used as a stand-in for proper medical information — meaning you shouldn't use it in place of a thermometer and definitely not as a means of self-diagnosing. Seriously, talk to a medical professional if you think something might be going on. However, the company does believe the feature can be useful for figuring out an approximate period or ovulation schedule.

All you have to do (once the feature is properly set up) is wear your Apple Watch with temperature support to bed. Then you can freely view your stats and move ahead from there. But to reiterate: this is in no way a substitute for professional medical care.