How Does The Apple Watch Calculate Calories Burned, And Is It Accurate?

The Apple Watch is a versatile device that goes beyond just being an extension of the iPhone. Though many of its features do supplement the most basic functions of a smartphone, Apple designed its smartwatch to also aid in promoting personal health. Among the calculated health readings is the number of calories burned. While you may be inclined to use this number as a baseline for determining whether you exercised enough to earn a cheat day, you should carefully consider whether the Apple Watch is even offering an accurate figure.

We've known for some time that the nutritional labels on our food can be inaccurate. In fact, the FDA allows for a 20% discrepancy between the declared and actual value. That may not be a lot, but it can add up over a day of eating, so it's even more imperative that you're more accurately calculating the calories you're burning.

To gauge the device's accuracy, we'll first start by breaking down how it does what Apple claims it can do. Calculating the number of calories burned must be a complicated process. Unlike a heart rate monitor, which reads a physical change in your body, a calorie counter is essentially gauging energy expenditure based on different factors.