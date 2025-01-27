6 Of The Worst Tech Failures & Scandals That Occurred In 2024

2024 was a very eventful year in the tech world. As was the case in 2023, generative AI continued to dominate the tech news cycle, for better or worse. Perhaps most infamously, Google started topping its search results with an "AI Overview" that theoretically summarized the best answers to the search query. However, the keyword is "theoretically," as it constantly pulled — and continues to pull — from sources it fails to understand. That wasn't the only significant change to the average person's online experience, as X, the former Twitter, redefined the function of the block button, which caused a massive growth period for rival BlueSky with its far greater controls over blocking users.

Advertisement

Offline, on the hardware side, Apple launched the Apple Vision Pro headset, but with a hefty price tag — it starts at $3,499 — and production that was halted within weeks of release. At the intersection of hardware and software, Sonos greatly offended its loyal user base with an app update that removed numerous features, both major and minor, eventually leading to an executive suite shakeup at the start of 2025. More seriously, the world stood still in July when Windows enterprise security software received an update with a fatal bug, destroying the back-end systems of everything from airlines to banks, grounding flights and causing all sorts of other chaos. This just scratches the surface, though, so let's look over 2024's biggest tech blunders in detail.

Advertisement