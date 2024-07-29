The High-Stakes Lawsuit Against The Internet Archive (And Why It Matters For You)

Exactly what The Internet Archive represents to you probably depends on when you discovered it and subsequently, how you've used it. The massive non-profit digital library is probably best known for The Wayback Machine, it's cache of massive swaths of web pages going back decades. At a time when all sorts of websites and/or their article archives have been deleted, covering outlets ranging from CNET to Gawker to The Messenger to MTV News among others, it makes sense, but it's far from the entirety of the Archive. It also features not just sections for users to upload historical recordings and documents, but also other Archive-curated collections like a historical software collection and numerous books and periodicals that it offers up like a more traditional lending library.

In theory, the idea that the Archive holds itself out to be a library should offer it some protections. In practice, it's a lot more complicated as a lot of the legal theories around the digital library's fair use arguments have long sat untested. However, that's changing thanks to an ongoing lawsuit from various major publishers taking aim at the aforementioned lending library in particular. As that case has made its way through the federal court system, there have been wins and losses on both sides, with the theories behind The Internet Archive finally being tested, sometimes to its detriment. Let's examine when and why the publishers sued the Archive, how it's gone so far, and how the case looks going forward.

[Featured image by Ralf Muehlen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped | GNU FDL]