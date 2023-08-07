Aereo: How The Internet TV Company Got Shut Down By The Supreme Court

Aereo ran afoul of the National Association of Broadcasters only a few weeks after its initial rollout. The coalition of major television networks argued that they had not been consulted or paid for their content to be broadcasted in this manner, which they claimed was tantamount to theft. Multiple smaller networks joined in on the criticism, as well as major sporting institutions like the NFL and MLB.

Aereo's primary legal defense was the precedent set by the 2008 Supreme Court ruling in favor of Cablevision, the company that created the first remote-storage DVR systems. According to Aereo, if it was legal to store DVR'd programming in a remote location, then its approach to remote broadcasting was effectively the same thing. As for the issue of licensing and royalties, it was Aereo's stance that the users were picking the shows, and it just rented out equipment, much like renting a traditional TV aerial, so it was under no obligation to pay the networks.

The NAB attempted to sue Aereo, but Aereo won out in a Second Circuit appeals court in New York. The matter gradually escalated over the following months until it eventually reached the United States Supreme Court. Confident in its cause, Aereo encouraged the Supreme Court to hear the case so the air could be cleared once and for all. Unfortunately, this had the opposite effect.