CrowdStrike's Outage Cost Billions And Its Reported Apology Only Makes Things Worse

Less than a week ago, a faulty update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike took down over 8.5 million computers across the globe. The outage hobbled industries ranging from aviation and healthcare to emergency 911 helplines and even food giants like McDonald's. To make matters worse, the initial apology offered by the company's CEO was widely lambasted as tone-deaf. Well, CrowdStrike, a name familiar to even racing fans, seems to be upping the ante once again, but in an undesirable fashion, that is.

Multiple customers have shared details of an email sent by CrowdStrike, offering them a $10 gift card they can redeem with Uber Eats, as a token of apology. "To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us," reads the email, a copy of which was seen by TechCrunch. Interestingly, the voucher doesn't seem to be working for some of the users who got the email, but it's unclear if that's due to an issue with Uber Eats or whether CrowdStrike nuked it.

A friend received it and then said they revoked it Which sounds about right haha — Mark Le Dain (@mark_ledain) July 24, 2024

As per a lengthy Reddit thread where CrowdStrike customers across the North American and European markets have been discussing the voucher, it seems the code is no longer functional. One hypothesis floating around in the community is that CrowdStrike may have only allocated a small sum for the tokens, and as soon as the limit was breached, the rest of the $10 vouchers became useless.